How to watch Blue Origin launch 6 tourists to suborbital space on May 31

Blue Origin is gearing up for the launch of its next space tourism flight, and you can watch the mission live here at Space.com.

The 32nd overall mission of Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital vehicle, known as NS-32, is set to lift off on Saturday (May 31) from the company's Launch Site One in West Texas. The mission marks the 12th human flight for the New Shepard program.

Blue Origin is aiming for a launch window that opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) on Saturday. A livestream of the New Shepard launch will be available on Blue Origin's website 30 minutes before liftoff, and it will be simulcast on YouTube and Blue Origin's X account . The broadcast will also be carried at the top of this page as well as the Space.com homepage and YouTube channel . The webcast will include commentary, mission updates and information about the crew members flying on NS-32.

The passengers for Blue Origin's upcoming NS-32 suborbital spaceflight. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

The NS-32 crew includes entrepreneurs, professionals and a science educator. Among them are Aymette Medina Jorge, a U.S.-based STEM advocate ; Dr. Gretchen Green, a radiologist and lifelong space enthusiast; and Jaime Alemán, a former ambassador to the U.S. and lifelong adventurer, having visited all 193 U.N.-recognized countries.

Also flying on the mission are Jesse Williams, a businessman and mountaineer, who has summited six of the seven highest peaks on Earth, including Mt. Everest; Mark Rocket, an aerospace entrepreneur set to become the first New Zealander to reach space; Paul Jeris, an entrepreneur, avid traveler and lifelong space enthusiast, who was inspired by his NASA engineer father.

NS-32 will carry the six passengers on a roughly 11-minute journey that will take them past the Kármán line — the internationally recognized boundary of space, which lies 62 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth. The capsule will separate from the rocket booster shortly after liftoff and spend several minutes in microgravity before descending back to the desert floor under parachutes downrange in Texas.

During the brief mission, the NS-32 crew will experience a few minutes of weightlessness, allowing them to float freely inside the capsule and observe Earth from space. Through the capsule’s large panoramic windows, the crew will see the planet's curvature and the stark contrast between the bright blue atmosphere and the blackness of space.

