Recommended reading

Meet the crew of Blue Origin's NS-33 tourism launch to the edge of space

News
By published

NS-33 is scheduled to launch on Saturday (June 21).

Six separate photos of six people are arranged in two rows of three each.
The passengers on Blue Origin's upcoming NS-33 suborbital mission. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

The next Blue Origin tourism mission is upon us, as the space company maintains a steady monthly pace of private suborbital launches.

NS-33 will be Blue Origin's 13th crewed launch to date, and the fifth New Shepard launch of 2025. The mission will carry six passengers to the edge of space, where they will experience several minutes of weightlessness before their capsule parachutes back down to terra firma.

The crew includes Allie and Carl Kuehner, Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno, Jr., Owolabi Salis, and James Sitkin. Here's a bit of background on each of them.

NS-33 Crew Member
A blonde woman in a white shirt is smiling.
NS-33 Crew Member
Allie Kuehner

Kuehner serves on the board of the nonprofit Nature is Nonpartisan, organizing solutions to environmental challenges, according to her Blue Origin bio. "Allie is an avid adventurer and explorer driven by a profound respect for nature and a desire to experience the wild places they work to protect," Blue Origin wrote in an NS-33 mission description. Kuehner sees exploration as a conduit through which people can develop "thoughtful environmental stewardship."

NS-33 Crew Member
A middle aged man is smiling.
NS-33 Crew Member
Carl Kuehner

Husband to Allie, Carl Kuehner is the chairman of real estate development, investment, and property management firm Building and Land Technology (BLT). BLT focuses on "building communities and ecosystems that promote long-term growth and sustainability," according to his bio on Blue Origin's website. A conservationist like his wife, Kuehner believes "responsible development and social stewardship go hand in hand, creating a legacy that balances progress with purpose."

NS-33 Crew Member
A middle aged man with teal hair is smiling in a red coat at the beach.
NS-33 Crew Member
Leland Larson

Leland Larson is a philanthropist and traveled man of the Earth. Professionally, he is the former CEO of School Bus Services Inc. and Larson Transportation Services, family-owned businesses focused on regional and national public transportation. According to his Blue Origin bio, Larson has worked as a teacher in the U.S. Army, and a delegate to the Constitutional Convention of 1968. Now, he "cherishes spending time with monks in the high mountains of Tibet."

NS-33 Crew Member
A middle aged man in a t-shirt is smiling from the chair of an office room.
NS-33 Crew Member
Freddie Rescigno, Jr.

Freddie Rescigno, Jr. lives in Suwanee, Georgia, where he serves as President and CEO of Commodity Cables, a company in the electrical distribution market. According to Blue Origin, Rescigno is a competitive golfer with an interest in archeology and space.

NS-33 Crew Member
A middle aged man wears frameless glasses and black porkpie hat.
NS-33 Crew Member
Owolabi Salis

Owolabi Salis has dedicated his space launch to "victims of discrimination and civil rights violations," his Blue Origin bio says. Salis is an attorney and author of the book "Equitocracy."

NS-33 Crew Member
A middle aged man with grey hair and beard wears glasses and v-neck long-sleeve shirt
NS-33 Crew Member
Jim Sitkin

Jim Sitkin is a retired lawyer from California, where he represented non-unionized employees in different employment class action suits, fighting for employee protections. Sitkin has traveled to seven continents, according to Blue Origin, and has dreamt of flying to space ever since watching the original "Star Trek" TV series.

Related stories:

New Shepard: Rocket for space tourism

Katy Perry and Gayle King launch to space with 4 others on historic all-female Blue Origin rocket flight

Blue Origin launches Michael Strahan and crew of 5 on record-setting suborbital spaceflight

The NS-33 mission is scheduled to lift off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas, on Saturday during a window that opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT). A livestream of the launch will be available on Space.com beginning 30 minutes before liftoff, as well as on Blue Origin's website.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.