Next private astronaut mission to the ISS will launch on May 29 with Axiom Space
"We're opening the door to new countries, institutions and individuals that can bring new ideas that can really fuel an economy beyond Earth."
The next private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is just a month away.
Houston-based company Axiom Space announced on Tuesday (April 29) that it's targeting May 29 for the launch of its fourth crewed spaceflight to the orbiting lab, a mission known as Ax-4.
Ax-4 will carry a four-person crew representing four different nations to the ISS. The mission will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, riding one of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft to orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The quartet will carry nearly 60 science investigations from a total of 31 countries worldwide — a record for an Axiom mission.
Peggy Whitson, Axiom's director of human spaceflight and a record-setting former NASA astronaut, will command Ax-4. Whitson will be flying on her fifth mission to orbit and her second for Axiom Space. She will be joined by pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Polish mission specialist Sławosz Uznański of the European Space Agency (ESA), and mission specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary.
This will be the first time an astronaut from any of those three latter countries will fly aboard the ISS, and Uznański will be the first Polish astronaut to launch to space in more than 40 years.
"To date, these [Axiom] missions have represented 11 nations," Axiom Space Chief Scientist Lucie Low said during a call with reporters on Tuesday.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
"We are opening the door to countries where, previously, access to space has been through the ISS partners, but we're opening the door to new countries, institutions and individuals that can bring new ideas that can really fuel an economy beyond Earth," she added.
Ax-4 is expected to remain docked with the ISS for about two weeks, as the crewmembers work their way through the record number of science experiments and technology demonstrations tasked to the mission.
As Axiom continues gaining on-orbit experience, the company gains confidence in its longer-term goal of constructing and operating a space station in low Earth orbit, according to Low.
"These private astronaut missions actually make us ready ourselves for Axiom Station," she said. "Our private astronaut missions are designed to flesh out and test procedures, communications, coordination, training and so much more, so that when Axiom Station is ready to become independent from the ISS, the private astronauts, the ground teams, the crews and the platform that they support will be fully functional and ready to hit the ground running."
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'We learned so much that we didn't know': Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost moon lander mission was full of surprises
'It's very pro-commercial space right now': An industry insider's off-Earth status report