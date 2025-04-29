Next private astronaut mission to the ISS will launch on May 29 with Axiom Space

News
By published

"We're opening the door to new countries, institutions and individuals that can bring new ideas that can really fuel an economy beyond Earth."

three men and one woman pose in blue flight suits in front of a blue background
The crew of Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station. From left to right: pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, mission specialist Sławosz Uznański and mission specialist Tibor Kapu. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

The next private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is just a month away.

Houston-based company Axiom Space announced on Tuesday (April 29) that it's targeting May 29 for the launch of its fourth crewed spaceflight to the orbiting lab, a mission known as Ax-4.

Ax-4 will carry a four-person crew representing four different nations to the ISS. The mission will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, riding one of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft to orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The quartet will carry nearly 60 science investigations from a total of 31 countries worldwide  — a record for an Axiom mission.

Peggy Whitson, Axiom's director of human spaceflight and a record-setting former NASA astronaut, will command Ax-4. Whitson will be flying on her fifth mission to orbit and her second for Axiom Space. She will be joined by pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Polish mission specialist Sławosz Uznański of the European Space Agency (ESA), and mission specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

This will be the first time an astronaut from any of those three latter countries will fly aboard the ISS, and Uznański will be the first Polish astronaut to launch to space in more than 40 years.

"To date, these [Axiom] missions have represented 11 nations," Axiom Space Chief Scientist Lucie Low said during a call with reporters on Tuesday.

"We are opening the door to countries where, previously, access to space has been through the ISS partners, but we're opening the door to new countries, institutions and individuals that can bring new ideas that can really fuel an economy beyond Earth," she added.

Related stories:

—  SpaceX Dragon carrying Ax-3 astronauts splashes down in Atlantic to end longest private spaceflight for Axiom Space

 — Axiom Space: Building the off-Earth economy

 — Axiom Space eyes the moon while continuing to dream big in Earth orbit

Ax-4 is expected to remain docked with the ISS for about two weeks, as the crewmembers work their way through the record number of science experiments and technology demonstrations tasked to the mission.

As Axiom continues gaining on-orbit experience, the company gains confidence in its longer-term goal of constructing and operating a space station in low Earth orbit, according to Low.

"These private astronaut missions actually make us ready ourselves for Axiom Station," she said. "Our private astronaut missions are designed to flesh out and test procedures, communications, coordination, training and so much more, so that when Axiom Station is ready to become independent from the ISS, the private astronauts, the ground teams, the crews and the platform that they support will be fully functional and ready to hit the ground running."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about private spaceflight

'We learned so much that we didn't know': Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost moon lander mission was full of surprises

'It's very pro-commercial space right now': An industry insider's off-Earth status report

New record! 6 rockets launch in less than 24 hours
See more latest
Most Popular
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches 27 of Amazon&#039;s Project Kuiper internet satellites to orbit on April 28, 2025.
New record! 6 rockets launch in less than 24 hours
The iconic Whirlpool galaxy Messier 51 is pictured along with the smaller galaxy NGC 5195 at the top of the image.
Amateur astronomer captures detailed photos of Croc's Eye and Whirlpool galaxies from backyard observatory
a man in a suit suits at a desk in front of a microphone
Watch Trump's pick for NASA chief Jared Isaacman return to Capitol Hill for Senate vote on April 30
a large, light orange cylindrical tank is moved outside a factory, where a standing body of water catches its reflection
Tank for 1st Artemis touchdown on the moon | Space photo of the day for April 29, 2025
A portion of a sci-fi movie poster depicting an alien creature on a containment cell
We got a trio of new 'Alien: Earth' trailers last week, and one hints at alien 'monsters' that aren't the xenomorphs (video)
a missile launches from a truck above a plume of fire under a blue sky
US Army launches hypersonic missile from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
A simulated image of two black holes colliding.
AI designs 50 gravitational wave detectors that could outperform human-made ones
a blue planet near a red star, with thousands of stars seen in the background around them
The pursuit of truths: A letter on the boy who cried aliens (op-ed)
The crescent moon can be seen close to Jupiter in the night sky on April 30.
See a wafer-thin crescent moon leapfrog Jupiter this week
Some new survey areas in Cambodia that have been outlined for future work and/or full landmine clearance, thanks to declassified imagery from U.S. spy satellites.
40-year-old spy satellite photos are helping find forgotten land mines in Cambodia