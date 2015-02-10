Living on the Moon: What It Would Be Like (Infographic)

Life on the moon would be very different for explorers than life on Earth. From its lighter gravity to lack of air, the moon is a harsh mistress, just like the late sci-fi author Robert Heinlein claimed.

The moon has no atmosphere, no weather and no oceans of water. Its surface is in a perpetual vacuum. Pairs of astronauts have lived on its surface only up to three days at a time, in the tiny Lunar Module of the Apollo program.

Only 12 humans (the crews of Apollo 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17) have ever walked on the moon's surface. Because the moon's gravity is only one-sixth that of the Earth's gravity, Apollo astronauts had to tread carefully or else risk stumbling or falling. They ultimately perfected a bouncing gait and bunny hops to walk along the lunar surface.

One of the best places to set up a moon base turns out to be the lunar south pole, which has an enormous reserve of water ice and a relatively stable surface temperature around 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 Celsius).

Because it lacks an atmosphere, the moon undergoes tremendous daily swings in surface temperature, from a daytime average of 253 degrees F (123 C) to minus 387 F (minus 233 C) at night.

