Earth-Size Planet Kepler-186f, a Possibly Habitable Alien World (Gallery)

Kepler-186f

Danielle Futselaar

The alien planet Kepler-186f is a planet only slightly larger than Earth orbiting inside the habitable zone of its red dwarf star. See images and photos of the Kepler-186f planet discovery in this Space.com gallery. [Read the Full Story]

Kepler-186f Diagram

NASA Ames/SETI Institute/JPL-CalTech

This diagram shows the position of Kepler-186f in relation to Earth. [Read the Full Story]

Kepler-186f

NASA Ames/SETI Institute/JPL-CalTech

This artist illustration shows the planet Kepler-186f, the first Earth-size alien planet discovered in the habitable zone of its star. [Read the Full Story]

Elisa Quintana Summary Slide

NASA

Slide summarizing discovery of Kepler-186b exoplanet. Image released April 17, 2014. [Read the Full Story]

System Comparisons Slide

NASA

Comparison of the solar system to Kepler-186 planets. Image released April 17, 2014. [Read the Full Story]

Barclay Summary Slide

NASA

Slide summarizing the discovery of Kepler-186f exoplanet as explained by researcher Tom Barclay. Image released April 17, 2014. [Read the Full Story]

The 'Habitable Zone" Slide

NASA

The "habitable zone" slide. Image released April 17, 2014. [Read the Full Story]

Newly Found Exoplanet Could Have Oceans and Life (Infographic)

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

The rocky alien planet Kepler 186f is an Earth-size world that could have liquid water on its surface, and possibly even life. It orbits a star 490 light-years away. See the full details of alien planet Kepler-186f in this Space.com infographic. [Read the Full Story]

Kepler Spacecraft to Hunt Earth-Like Worlds

NASA.

An artist's interpretation of the Kepler observatory in space. [Read the Full Story]

Kepler's Field of View

Erik A. Petigura

This image shows field of view of NASA's Kepler space telescope, which stared at a single region of stars in the in the constellation Cygnus, just above the plane of the Milky Way Galaxy. [Read the Full Story]

How Habitable Zones Around Stars Work (Infographic)

by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

Researchers found that habitable alien planets could exist closer to their stars than was previously realized. [Read the Full Story]