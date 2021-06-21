Twilight Imperium, a cosmic board game space opera, is 36% off for Prime Day

Twilight Imperium is a sweeping board game that has thrilled space fans for more than 20 years and now, you can land the 4th edition of the game for 36% cheaper than usual for Amazon Prime Day. That's $54 off!

An epic board game for 3-6 players ages 14 and up, Twilight Imperium is available for $95.89 (down from it's normal $149.95) for a limited time only. The game is rarely below $100 in a new condition, and this Prime Day deal is actually less than last year's Cyber Monday deal at Walmart, when it was 25% off. You'll have to act fast as Prime Day sales end on June 22.

Best Twilight Imperium Deal Twilight Imperium: $149.95 $95.89 at Amazon The epic strategy game Twilight Imperium is a steal at 36% off this Cyber Monday. This is a game for serious gamers, and it offers totally unique play every time you set it up.

View Deal

Twilight Imperium is an intergalactic battle game akin to Dungeons & Dragons that puts each player in command of one of 17 different factions like the trade masterminds Emirates of Hacan or the wormhole-hopping Ghosts of Creuss. They compete in war, trade, politics and allegiances to rule the galaxy.

The games random board set up and more than 1,000 components ensure that no two games are alike, though they can typically last between four and eight hours.

You can see more our of our Amazon Prime Day space deals here.

Related: The best space board games of 2021