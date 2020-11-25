Terraforming Mars board game is now 40% off for Black Friday

Budding Martian explorers, stand by. Right now the critically acclaimed and downright addictive Terraforming Mars is available on Amazon for just $41.99!

For a game that's challengingly complex, beautifully designed, and yet out-of-this-world satisfying to play, at just under $70 Terraforming Mars usually comes with a big price tag to match. So at a massive 40% off, this deal will save you $27 on the base price of the game — act fast though, as this Black Friday offer may not stick around for long.

Terraforming Mars: $69.95 $41.99 on Amazon



It's smart, challenging and beautifully crafted and now you can get the Terraforming Mars base game with a huge 40% discount, saving you $27 on the usual price.

Though in reality we may never really get to see blue skies over the Red Planet, Terraforming Mars is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the possibilities of the fictitious 24th century.

Two to four players play co-operatively as a mega-corporation, with the goal of turning Mars into a green, habitable (and importantly, profitable) world. While collecting and spending resources, prioritizing projects and building infrastructure across the Martian landscape, players must also overcome the planet's harsh environment in order to succeed.

Terraforming Mars expansion deals

For those who have already set down solid Martian roots with the base game, there are also great savings on the game's several creative expansions. The Venus Next expansion opens up the inhospitable planet's noxious atmosphere for new building and resource exploitation while Terraforming Mars: Colonies enables players to scour the rest of the Solar System for rich mineral sources and other habitable locations.

Terraforming Mars: Venus Next: $29.95 $23.05 on Amazon



Venus is a deadly world, but one full of potential. Can your corporation succeed in building huge flying cities and introducing life in an inhospitable environment? Venus Next adds a side game board as well as new tiles, tokens and Venus cards to the deck.

Terraforming Mars: The Colonies: $29.95 $25.39 on Amazon The pursuit of resources has expanded to all corners of the solar system. Help your corporation colonies the clouds of Jupiter and trade with faraway moons in this expansion. Colonies adds Colony tiles and includes new cards and corporations.

