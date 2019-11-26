This Shifu Orboot Augmented Reality Earth Globe Is 30% Today for Black Friday

If you have kids and have ever wanted to put the world in their little hands, the Shifu Orboot Earth might be the augmented reality globe for you and right now, it's 30% off on Amazon.

Aimed at kids between the ages of 4 and 10, the 10-inch Shifu Orboot globe melds a traditional Earth globe with AR technology and an online app to give children a worldly view of our planet and its cultures. There are no country names or borders on the globe (something astronauts often note in their own views from space). Instead, kids explore the globe with the Orboot app to spot more than 400 locations and over 1,000 facts about different cultures, monuments, animals and more.

The Shifi Orboot globe normally retails for $49.99, but Amazon has marked it down to $34.99 as part of its Black Friday week sale. But if you want it, you have to act fast as this deal does end today (Nov. 26).

Also, be sure to check what devices you plan to use with the globe. While the Orboot app is free, you will need at least a 3rd-generation iPad to use it, although it is compatible with iPad Air, Pro, the Mini 2, iPhone 6 and above, and Android devices.

