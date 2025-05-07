Lunar laser: China makes 1st daytime laser-ranging measurement from Earth to the moon

News
By published

The laser test needed to overcome major technical challenges posed by sunlight. interference.

spacecraft photo of the moon, showing its varying dark and light patches
Composite image of the moon created using data gathered by the joint NASA-DoD Clementine mission in 1994 (Image credit: NASA)

China has achieved a milestone feat, making the first-ever laser ranging measurement from Earth to the moon during the daytime.

Researchers at Yunnan Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) used an infrared lunar laser ranging system of a recently upgraded 1.2-meter (3.9 feet) telescope to ping a small laser retroreflector on the Tiandu 1 satellite orbiting the moon.

Laser ranging over lunar distances is challenging, requiring sending a high-power, precise beam over 186,000 miles (300,000 kilometers) to hit a small corner retroreflector, which bounces the laser pulse straight back where it came from. The return signal then needs to be picked up by a telescope using ultra-sensitive detectors. Doing this in the daytime brings the added challenge of massive background "noise" from the sun.

Scientists have used laser ranging tests to measure the time it takes to get a return signal, allowing them to calculate the lunar distance to high degrees of accuracy. A number of the Apollo crewed landing missions deployed laser retroreflectors on the moon for this purpose.

The daytime test is useful in expanding the window for such observations. It could have applications for major deep-space exploration missions, including the China-led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).

Related stories:

—  Are we prepared for Chinese preeminence on the moon and Mars? (op-ed)

NASA's Lunar Retroreflector Network could make landing on the moon much easier

Space Force launching lasers in 2025 to help pinpoint the center of Earth

The Tiandu 1 satellite, launched in March 2024, is one of two small Tiandu satellites sent to the moon along with the Queqiao 2 lunar relay satellite, which facilitated communications for the Chang'e 6 lunar farside sample return mission a few months later.

The daytime test with Tiandu 1 followed days after a similar test during the nighttime that pinged a laser off a retroreflector aboard DRO-A, a small satellite in a distant retrograde orbit around the moon. DRO-A is one of two satellites involved in a complex, four-month-long mission rescue following a launch anomaly last year.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones
Contributing Writer

Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spaceflight

Japan's Resilience moon lander arrives in lunar orbit ahead of historic touchdown try

'Falcon' flies on Star Wars Day: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida (video, photos)

Belgian artist of 'Fallen Astronaut' figurine on the moon dies at 99
See more latest
Most Popular
three panel view of one man passing off an item for donation to another man
Belgian artist of 'Fallen Astronaut' figurine on the moon dies at 99
A graphic showing the positions of Venus, Neptune and Saturn in the eastern sky in the pre-dawn hours on the morning of May 8
Venus, Saturn and Neptune align in the predawn sky this week: Here's how to spot them
Gears of War Reloaded
'Gears of War: Reloaded' chainsaws its way onto Xbox, PS5, and PC this summer, and everyone will be playing together
a photograph of the moon
Japan's Resilience moon lander arrives in lunar orbit ahead of historic touchdown try
a purple-white flare erupts from the surface of a mottled white and grey orb on a black background
Where does the universe's gold come from? Giant flares from extreme magnetic stars offer a clue
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 28 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on May 6, 2025.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 28 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida (video, photos)
closeup of a huge silver rocket flying through a blue sky
SpaceX gets FAA approval for 25 Starship launches per year
Stratolaunch&#039;s Talon-2A hypersonic vehicle during a hypersonic test flight in either December 2024 or March 2025.
Stratolaunch's Talon-A2 prototype goes hypersonic after dropping from world's largest airplane (photos)
The tip of a spacecraft with a domed window peers up at a white-sheeted Earth.
See what it's like to witness Earth's poles from space in this stunning 4-hour SpaceX video
a toy brick built model of a jumbo jet carrying a winged spacecraft on its back
NASA's 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft to lift off May 15 as Lego Icons model