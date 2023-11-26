Get $300 off with this Nikon D7500 Cyber Monday deal

You can save $300 with this Nikon D7500 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal and secure a great all-rounder camera that will suit beginners and seasoned photographers alike.

The high-end features on this crop sensor DSLR come at a really affordable price. It's a great choice for photographers wanting to brush up on their skills without dipping into the world of full-frame cameras, expensive lenses and accessories.

You can get the Nikon D7500 on sale right now for $1,196.95 at B&H Photo Video.

The B&H deal includes the DSLR camera and an 18-140mm lens, which makes it even better value. We've reviewed the Nikon D7500 and included it in our roundup of the best Nikon cameras, rating it 4.5 stars.

It shines with its ease of use and professional design, but also by the impressive quality of the images it produces. It can shoot full resolution stills at 8 frames per second and record 4K ultra-high definition video, making it a versatile choice for photographers who like to dabble in many styles and formats.

The Nikon D7500 is a no-brainer even at full price, so this deal is well worth considering if you've been eyeing it up.

Nikon D7500 was $1,496.95 now $1.196.95 at B&H Photo Video. You can save $300 on this versatile DSLR camera from Nikon, which also includes an 18-140mm lens. This camera is a real crowd-pleaser as it performs well in a variety of environments, photography styles, and even video. Despite the affordable price tag, no compromise is made on quality here — we think it's one of the best Nikon cameras ever made, so grab this deal while it lasts.

Read our Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Nikon D7500 sets itself apart from other crop sensor DSLRs in that while it's perfectly suited for beginners, it doesn't cut corners on features or build. It's a quality piece of kit with a good grip and a clever design that makes shooting a breeze but also a pleasure. The buttons and dials are even reminiscent of Nikon's full-frame cameras.

The D7500 is a jack of all trades; it performs well in a variety of areas across stills and video. It's worth noting that if you're looking to focus in any type of photography, you'd be better off finding a specialized camera. However, if you're still finding your feet or like to experiment with a wide range of styles, this might just be the pick for you.

Key Specs: 1.94 lbs, 20.9 MP image sensor, 4K UHD 30fps video, one SD card slot, ISO range from 100 to 51.200 (expanded to 50 - 1,640,000), tilt touchscreen.

Consensus: The Nikon D7500 is an entry-level all-rounder DSLR that's compact, affordable, versatile, and most importantly a great performer in terms of image quality.

Buy if: You're starting to get serious about photography and want to improve your skills without spending too much.

Don't buy if: You're a complete beginner, on a budget, or a professional photographer.

Alternative models: If you've decided you want to take the leap into full-frame cameras, the Nikon D780 is a good entry-level into that world. If you're a beginner, however, we think you'd enjoy the Nikon Z fc — we rated it so highly we made it the top choice in our best beginner cameras guide!

Check out our Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.