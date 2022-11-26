Discover the cosmos for less: Celestron 114AZ-SR telescope now half price

Get the perfect beginner telescope for half price in this Black Friday telescope deal at Kohl's (opens in new tab).

The Celestron 114AZ-SR telescope is now almost 50% off (okay, 49.09% to be specific) giving astronomy lovers a magnificent £108 off this already reasonably priced budget telescope.

This large 114mm Newtonian reflector telescope is handy for beginners and comes with a bundle of accessories so that you can get set up and start stargazing straight away.

A full-height aluminum tripod steadies the telescope but remains lightweight for easier transporting and it comes with an accessory tray to keep all your other goodies. The aforementioned goodies include two Plössl eyepieces at 26mm and 9.7mm sizes with 1.25-inch mounts for specific night sky object observations, a StarPointer red dot finderscope that supports approximate locating and a smartphone adapter.

(opens in new tab) Celestron 114AZ-SR Telescope: was $219.99 , now $111.99 at Kohl's (opens in new tab).

Save 50% (almost) on the Celestron 114AZ-SR Newtonian reflector telescope over at Kohl's and bag a massive Black Friday bargain that will save you $108. Smartphone-ready the included adapter allows you to line up your smartphone to the telescope to start snapping astrophotographs.

The telescope is a push-to manual telescope, not computerized, so you may ask why there's a smartphone adapter built-in to the Celestron 114AZ-SR (opens in new tab)? So you can take your own astrophotographs, of course. Line it up on the adapter and your smartphone turns the 114AZ-SR telescope into an astro camera ready to photograph the heavens.

With that smartphone, you also get free access to the SkyPortal mobile app and Starry Night software that gives information of over 36,000 celestial objects in the night sky. So whether you're brushing up on old knowledge, want to learn something new while you stargaze or are simply starting out for the first time this telescope and bundle should be able to open up a new part of the cosmos to you.

It should take just a few minutes to set up this telescope and at just under 9 lbs in weight, it won't ache your arm when you're taking it to a nearby dark sky spot, either.

