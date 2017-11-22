'Black Hole Friday!' European Space Agency's Shop Launches Cosmic Sale

The European Space Agency has hopped on the Black Friday bandwagon this year and is giving customers 15 percent off of shirts, hats and other space swag in the gift shop this weekend (Nov. 24–27).

Never mind the fact that Europeans do not celebrate Thanksgiving — an American holiday that kicks off the annual Black Friday shopping craze in the United States. The European Space Agency (ESA) didn't need an invitation to join in on this American tradition.

In the ESAshop, you can find space-themed and ESA-branded clothing, accessories and backpacks for adults and children. Besides the clothes, they also have mugs, buttons and phone cases for sale. To get the discount, enter the coupon code BLACKHOLE during checkout. [The Best Black Friday 2017 Deals for Space Fans]

