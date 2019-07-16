Amazon.com's annual Amazon Prime Day megasale started Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) and lasts for TWO days this year! Space fans can expect to find deals on binoculars, kids' telescopes, space-themed home decor and toys. Here is a roundup of our favorite sale items for space lovers.

The deals are only available to people with an Amazon Prime account. Prime costs $119 per year, but users can try it free for 30 days.

We'll update this page throughout Amazon Prime Day with more deals for space fans as we see them, so don't forget to check back period to see what we find!

Telescopes

Polaris 114 EQ Reflector Telescope | Was $170 | Now $104 This 114-inch reflector telescope from Meade is great for beginners or casual stargazers. It has an equatorial mount and comes with three eyepieces, two Barlow lenses and a tripod.



Barska Anchormaster Spyscope | Was $490 | Now $368 This gorgeous, handcrafted brass refracting telescope stands on a Mahogany tripod with extendable legs. It has a 50-mm objective lens and an adjustable magnification between 15x and 45x. (This item is already low in stock on Amazon, so don't wait too long to snag one before they run out!) View Deal

70-mm Beginner Telescope Set | Was $100 | Down to $60 This beginner telescope set from CSSEA is easy to set up and use, making it perfect for kids and novice skywatchers. It includes two eyepieces to adjust the magnification, a finder scope to help locate objects faster, a tripod and a carrying case.

Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ Telescope | Was $170 | Down to $132 This top-selling telescope on Amazon was a huge hit in 2017 and it's back again this year. The PowerSeeker is designed to give first-time telescope users the perfect combination of quality, value, features and power for a bargain.

Binoculars

Celestron 9x33 Binocular | Was $400 | Down to $188 Lightning deal ends July 16 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Celstron's Granite ED 9x33mm binoculars are on sale for 53% off for Prime Day! This line of binoculars is one of Celestron's top performing. With multi-coated lenses, they provide vivid, high-contrast views with excellent sharpness and color correction.

Bushnell Falcon 10x50 Binocular | Was $40 | Down to $30 Get 20% off of these wide angle binoculars from Bushnell. Even without the sale price, these binoculars are a bargain! You can use them for stargazing as well as terrestrial uses like bird watching, hunting or even sports events.

Accessories & Decor

NASA Embroidered Patches | Was $13 | Down to $10 Flaunt your affection for NASA with these classic iron-on NASA patches! This six-piece set includes NASA's current "meatball" logo, two of NASA's old "worm" logo patches, an Apollo 11 mission patch, a space shuttle patch and an American flag patch.

Color-Changing Moon Lamp | Was $30 | Down to $24 This 3D-printed moon lamp comes with a remote control that you can use to choose between 16 different colors of moonlight — or you can just slap the thing to make it change colors! It's dimmable, so you can use it as a nightlight.

Solar System Bracelet | Was $14 | Down to $7 This shiny solar system bracelet features our sun and all eight planets (sorry, Pluto). It comes in five different varieties with different color schemes and adjustable or stretchable bands.

Space Corgi Print | Was $10 | Down to $7 An essential piece of home decor for any Corgi-loving space nerd, this vintage art print features an out-of-this-world doggy printed on a recycled page from an old dictionary. We imagine it's a great conversation starter! (Frame not included)

Toys & Games

Smart Globe | Was $85 | Down to $67 This interactive app-enabled globe has built-in LED lights that show constellations, the Milky Way and more. You can also use it to study Earth's geological features and find major landscapes.

HexBug Nano Space Command | Was $50 | Down to $31 Build a mini moon base for a fleet of robotic space cockroach-like critters known as HexBugs with this Nano Space Cosmic Command building set. The jittering little bots move around the station on their own. The set comes with a nano rocket ship, a rotating gravity trainer, a satellite dish, a rover and other space-themed accessories.

Aeromax Jr. Astronaut Suit | Was $68 | Down to $36 If your little space cadet has not yet picked a Halloween costume for this year, this NASA astronaut costume could be a great candidate! This realistic flight suit features real NASA mission patches. It's recommended for kids age 4 to 6.

Inflatable Solar System | Was $50 | Down to $34 These fun inflatables can be used as an astronomy teaching tool, or just to bat around at the pool or on the beach. The set comes with all eight planets, the sun, and Earth's moon.

