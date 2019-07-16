Amazon.com's annual Amazon Prime Day megasale started Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) and lasts for TWO days this year! Space fans can expect to find deals on binoculars, kids' telescopes, space-themed home decor and toys. Here is a roundup of our favorite sale items for space lovers.
The deals are only available to people with an Amazon Prime account. Prime costs $119 per year, but users can try it free for 30 days.
We'll update this page throughout Amazon Prime Day with more deals for space fans as we see them, so don't forget to check back period to see what we find! Also be sure to check out our other Prime Day deals roundups:
LIGHTNING DEAL – Apollo 11 on Blu-ray | Was $20 | Now $13
Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, you can get CNN's new Apollo 11 documentary for 38% off until July 16 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Read more about this documentary here.
Telescopes
Polaris 114 EQ Reflector Telescope | Was $170 | Now $104
This 114-inch reflector telescope from Meade is great for beginners or casual stargazers. It has an equatorial mount and comes with three eyepieces, two Barlow lenses and a tripod.
Barska Anchormaster Spyscope | Was $490 | Now $368
This gorgeous, handcrafted brass refracting telescope stands on a Mahogany tripod with extendable legs. It has a 50-mm objective lens and an adjustable magnification between 15x and 45x. (This item is already low in stock on Amazon, so don't wait too long to snag one before they run out!)
70-mm Beginner Telescope Set | Was $100 | Down to $60
This beginner telescope set from CSSEA is easy to set up and use, making it perfect for kids and novice skywatchers. It includes two eyepieces to adjust the magnification, a finder scope to help locate objects faster, a tripod and a carrying case.
Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ Telescope | Was $170 | Down to $132
This top-selling telescope on Amazon was a huge hit in 2017 and it's back again this year. The PowerSeeker is designed to give first-time telescope users the perfect combination of quality, value, features and power for a bargain.
Celestron 70-mm Travel Scope |Was $90 | Down to $72
Perfect for amateur astronomers on the go, this 70-mm Travel Scope by Celestron is compact and portable, and it comes with a handy backpack and tripod.
Binoculars
Celestron 9x33 Binocular | Was $400 | Down to $188
Lightning deal ends July 16 at 7:45 p.m. ET.
Celstron's Granite ED 9x33mm binoculars are on sale for 53% off for Prime Day! This line of binoculars is one of Celestron's top performing. With multi-coated lenses, they provide vivid, high-contrast views with excellent sharpness and color correction.
Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 Binocular | Was $100 | Down to $66
These high-quality astronomy binoculars are on sale for 34% off today! They work well in low light and offer 25x magnification.
Gosky SkyView 15x70 Binocular | Was $105 | Down to $84
These quality astronomy binoculars come with a tripod and a smartphone mount so you can easily snap photos of the cosmos without any fancy photography equipment.
Bushnell Falcon 10x50 Binocular | Was $40 | Down to $30
Get 20% off of these wide angle binoculars from Bushnell. Even without the sale price, these binoculars are a bargain! You can use them for stargazing as well as terrestrial uses like bird watching, hunting or even sports events.
Accessories & Decor
Nebula Glass Set | Was $30 | Down to $15
This stellar glass set features real imagery from NASA's Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes. The set includes four glasses with different nebulas.
Levitating Moon Lamp | Was $110 | Down to $88
This 6-inch moon lamp uses magnetism to levitate and continuously rotate about 0.6 inches above its base. The lamp lights up in three different colors and charges itself wirelessly.
LeviLuna Levitating Moon Lamp | Was $170 | Down to $144
A slightly pricier, larger and more elegant-looking version of the product above, this magnetic levitating moon lamp would make a great decorative desk ornament for moon-loving "lunatics."
NASA Embroidered Patches | Was $13 | Down to $10
Flaunt your affection for NASA with these classic iron-on NASA patches! This six-piece set includes NASA's current "meatball" logo, two of NASA's old "worm" logo patches, an Apollo 11 mission patch, a space shuttle patch and an American flag patch.
Color-Changing Moon Lamp | Was $30 | Down to $24
This 3D-printed moon lamp comes with a remote control that you can use to choose between 16 different colors of moonlight — or you can just slap the thing to make it change colors! It's dimmable, so you can use it as a nightlight.
Solar System Bracelet | Was $14 | Down to $7
This shiny solar system bracelet features our sun and all eight planets (sorry, Pluto). It comes in five different varieties with different color schemes and adjustable or stretchable bands.
Space Corgi Print | Was $10 | Down to $7
An essential piece of home decor for any Corgi-loving space nerd, this vintage art print features an out-of-this-world doggy printed on a recycled page from an old dictionary. We imagine it's a great conversation starter! (Frame not included)
Toys & Games
GeoSafari Jr. My First Telescope | Was $30 | Now $18
Made specially for the smallest and youngest stargazers, this simple, cute and colorful scope is designed just for small faces and hands. It has 10x magnification and two large eyepieces.
Smart Globe | Was $85 | Down to $67
This interactive app-enabled globe has built-in LED lights that show constellations, the Milky Way and more. You can also use it to study Earth's geological features and find major landscapes.
Playmobil Mars Mission Rocket | Was $70 | Down to $53
Aspiring young space explorers can practice for the first human mission to the Red Planet with this Playmobil rocket and launch site. The set comes with a crew and maintenance platform as well as two astronauts. Read the full story here.
HexBug Nano Space Command | Was $50 | Down to $31
Build a mini moon base for a fleet of robotic space cockroach-like critters known as HexBugs with this Nano Space Cosmic Command building set. The jittering little bots move around the station on their own. The set comes with a nano rocket ship, a rotating gravity trainer, a satellite dish, a rover and other space-themed accessories.
Aeromax Jr. Astronaut Suit | Was $68 | Down to $36
If your little space cadet has not yet picked a Halloween costume for this year, this NASA astronaut costume could be a great candidate! This realistic flight suit features real NASA mission patches. It's recommended for kids age 4 to 6.
Inflatable Solar System | Was $50 | Down to $34
These fun inflatables can be used as an astronomy teaching tool, or just to bat around at the pool or on the beach. The set comes with all eight planets, the sun, and Earth's moon.
Electric Space Shuttle Toy | Was $18 | Down to $10
This toy space shuttle has flashing lights and cool sound effects, and it comes in two colors, blue or white.
Butts in Space: The Card Game | Was $25 | Down to $20
Hold on to your butts! This silly card game is packed with space adventures and toilet humor. You can play it with the family, though it's recommended for ages 9 and up.
