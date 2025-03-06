Total lunar eclipse is just one week away: When and where to see the Blood Moon

News
By
published

Don't miss the total lunar eclipse overnight on March 13 and March 14, 2025.

a blood red moon during a total lunar eclipse on the left and a building illuminated on the right
Don't miss the total lunar eclipse overnight on March 13 and March 14, 2025. (Image credit: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The wait is nearly over! In just one week, skywatchers across North America will witness a spectacular total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon.

This will be the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022 and the first of three set to occur between 2025 and 2026.

During a total lunar eclipse, Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow over the lunar surface. As this happens, the moon takes on a reddish hue, earning it the name "Blood Moon." This effect occurs because Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths of sunlight while allowing longer wavelengths — red and orange light — to bend into Earth's shadow and illuminate the moon. It's the same phenomenon that gives sunrises and sunsets their rich colors.

When and where to watch

The total lunar eclipse will unfold overnight between March 13 and March 14, 2025. Observers in North and South America will have the best view, while those in parts of Western Europe may catch a glimpse of totality before moonset.

Totality — the period when the moon is completely engulfed in Earth's shadow — will last for approximately 65 minutes. Key viewing times across different time zones include:

  • Eastern Time (ET): 2:26 a.m. — 3:31 a.m. (March 14)
  • Central Time (CT): 1:26 a.m. — 2:31 a.m. (March 14)
  • Mountain Time (MT): 12:26 a.m. — 1:31 a.m. (March 14)
  • Pacific Time (PT): 11:26 p.m. (March 13) — 12:31 a.m. (March 14)
  • Alaska Time (AKDT): 10:26 p.m. — 11:31 p.m. (March 13)
  • Hawaii Time (HST): 8:26 p.m. — 9:31 p.m. (March 13)

For the full experience, it's worth heading outside about 75 minutes before and after these times to see the moon gradually enter and exit Earth's shadow.

graphic showing the total lunar eclipse at different stages at different times.

The moon moves right to left, passing through the penumbra and umbra, leaving an eclipse in its wake. This diagram shows the times (in EDT) at various stages of the eclipse. (Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

How to see the eclipse

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye. No special equipment is needed, but using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience, revealing intricate details on the moon's surface. The best way to watch is from a location away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky.

If you want to learn more about capturing a great photo of a lunar eclipse, our guide on how to photograph a lunar eclipse may be of use. If you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the lunar eclipse, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals are here to help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the total lunar eclipse in all its glory.

With just one week to go, now is the perfect time to plan your viewing spot, check the weather forecast, and get ready for an unforgettable night under the stars. Don't forget to capture the moment—whether through photography or simply sitting back and enjoying the spectacle unfold before your eyes.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the total lunar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

More about skywatching
The Dark Skys Skyview Poket Planetarium on a brown table

Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium review
Aurora Borealis Lights Up New York,Bear Mountain,New York,United States,USA. Ribbons of green and red light fill the sky.

Aurora alert: Incoming solar storm could spark northern lights as far south as New York tonight
An illustration of the Voyager 2 spacecraft exploring space beyond the solar system

NASA switches off Voyager instruments to extend life of the two interstellar spacecraft 'Every day could be our last.'
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration of the Voyager 2 spacecraft exploring space beyond the solar system
NASA switches off Voyager instruments to extend life of the two interstellar spacecraft 'Every day could be our last.'
Lunar Outpost&#039;s MAPP rover is set to touch down aboard Intuitive Machines&#039; Athena moon lander on March 6, 2025.
1st American robotic lunar rover set to land on the moon today
looking down the body of a spacecraft on the right to see a cratered, shadowy surface of the moon.
The private Athena moon lander will touch down near the moon's south pole today: Watch it live
Varda Space Industries&#039; W-2 reentry capsule is seen shortly after its safe landing at Australia&#039;s Koonibba Test Range on Feb. 28, 2025.
Varda space capsule returns to Earth in 1st commercial landing in Australian Outback (photos)
President Donald J Trump addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listen in the Capitol building&#039;s House chamber on Tuesday, March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
The US will 'plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond,' Trump tells Congress
Intuitive Machines&#039; second moon lander, named Athena, snapped this selfie above the surface of the moon on March 4, 2025.
Private Athena moon lander beams home amazing video of south pole touchdown site
An illustration shows a planet being ripped apart by a &quot;dead star&quot; white dwarf
Mystery solved! Odd X-ray signal was 'death knell' of planet destroyed by zombie star (video)
an astronaut on a spaceship holding a slice of pizza
Sci-fi shooter 'Jump Ship' is nearly here, and it's a chaotic mix of 'Left 4 Dead', 'Sea of Thieves', 'FTL' and Hawaiian pizza (video)
An illustration shows Earth surrounded by asteroids, but which is the alien invader?
The solar system is teeming with 1 million 'alien invaders' from Alpha Centauri
A rock band on stage. One person is standing on top of a brown box and there are guitarists and a violinist nearby.
'We should be living on Mars by now!' Red Planet and Voyager 1's Pale Blue Dot steal the spotlight in NYC rock show