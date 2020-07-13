'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' is coming to Disney Plus in 2021

A brand new animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" will be coming to Disney Plus in 2021.

The upcoming series will be a spinoff of the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which concluded its run on the streaming platform earlier in 2020. The series will be executive produced by Dave Filoni, who did the same for the "The Clone Wars" along with "Star Wars: Rebels" and the live-action "The Mandalorian."

This new series follows the "Bad Batch," a squad of experimental clones (who first appeared in "The Clone Wars) who stand out genetically from those in the Clone Army. With unique skills, each member of this gang of mercenaries makes an exceptional soldier.

"Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney Plus, said in a statement.

“While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch," Chu added.

