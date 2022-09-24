Save £50 on the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130 telescope

You can now grab a handy discount on the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130 reflector telescope, which is easy to use and also ideal for those without much stargazing experience.

The £50 discount (opens in new tab) is a very handy one for UK-based astronomers but if you're from the US, don't despair as you can also grab a $30 discount (opens in new tab) on Amazon. These discounts, while aren't hundreds off the normal retail price, are worth checking out because this telescope features at the top of our best budget telescopes under $500 guide.

While a number of the best telescopes out there are in price ranges far above this Celestron model, it doesn't mean you can't grab one of the best telescope deals. We like this model, and therefore the deals, a lot, but why? In short, it features good quality optics, it's great for viewing galaxies, nebulas and star clusters and it's easy to use. You can't really ask for much more at this price point, especially with the discount too. If you like Celestron telescopes, be sure to check out our Celestron telescope and binoculars deals page, but for this particular discount, read below.

(opens in new tab) Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130 Reflector Telescope UK deal: £479.99 now £429 on Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab). Save over £50 on one of the top telescopes for beginners on the market. Its 130mm aperture and 650mm focal length combined with quality optics make it perfect for viewing nebulas, star clusters and galaxies. The StarSense app means even those without any experience can find and view their targets while knowing what they are looking at.

(opens in new tab) Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130 Reflector Telescope US deal: $479.95 now $449 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save over $30 on a telescope that we rate as the best under $500. Its StarSense app means even rookies can easily find and track night sky targets and its optics and build mean stargazers can view galaxies, nebulae and star clusters with ease. It also comes with a host of accessories.

We've mentioned in short why the discount on the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130 might interest you, but here's where we get into the nuts and bolts. What are the specs of this telescope and why is it worth getting? Its large aperture is stand out, 130mm means it's great for gathering light and the 650mm focal length means viewing lots of night sky targets like nebulas, galaxies, star clusters and planets are ideal.

It's one of the best telescope for beginners too as the technology from the StarSense app can point you in the direction of your night sky targets and inform you what you're looking at. There's also a host of accessories that come with the telescope including two eyepieces, a finderscope, a pre-assembled tripod and a smartphone dock - so you can navigate the night sky with ease.

Whether you're eyeing up the £50 discount (opens in new tab) or the $30 discount (opens in new tab), this is a saving worth getting. You get the usual quality with the built and the optics that you would expect with Celestron models, it's easy to use and now you can save money... What's not to like?

