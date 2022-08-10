Save £400 on the Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD telescope

If you're looking for a highly sophisticated telescope to give you the stargazing experience you want, and you want a big discount, you're in luck. The Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD telescope is now £400 off from Wex Photo & Video.

In our Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD telescope review we gave it a whopping five stars, so with a £400 discount (opens in new tab) we think this is fantastic value for money. While the telescope itself is still an investment, the saving is a considerable one. In fact, we rate this telescope so highly, it features in our best telescopes guide, and with good reason. As good as this deal is, if it's not for you but you want to look at other telescope deals, we have a guide for that too.

We've reviewed the Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD telescope and found that the optics are fantastic for a telescope of this class, its computerized system tracks targets with ease and it comes with the usual all-around quality you'd expect from Celestron models. It's also great for astrophotography and is far more powerful than any of the best binoculars.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD Telescope £2599 now £2199 on Wex (opens in new tab). Save £400 on a highly sophisticated computerized telescope. Stunning visuals of planets like Saturn and Jupiter as well as globular clusters and all the Messier Objects are plainly visible. Galaxies are also visible under the right conditions. There's a host of accessories on offer too which make this deal worthwhile.

There's no doubting that this is a serious bit of skywatching gear and certainly not one of the best telescopes for beginners. There are a number of reasons that make this telescope one of the best on the market and the standout is the quality of optics.

Those optics include a focal length of 2032mm and an aperture of 203mm meaning plenty of light passes through the lens and crystal clear views are to be had. Because this telescope is brilliant for astrophotography, Celestron's technology negates any undesirable effect from the Schmidt-Cassegrain's curved focal plane design.

A computerized GoTo mount type means tracking your night sky targets is made that much easier and you get more accessories for your money too. A sturdy tripod with accessory tray, NexStar Hand Controller, Advanced VX Mount, 40mm Eyepiece, 90 Degree Diagonal and 9x50 Finderscope all help give you the stargazing experience you're chasing and means a £400 discount (opens in new tab) is not so easily dismissed. Don't forget to check out our Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD review, if you haven't done so already.

