The best nightvision monoculars have several advantages over the best nightvision binoculars. They are effectively one side of a pair of binoculars, therefore half the weight. They are smaller and so can easily be transported in pockets, and because there are only half the materials on a monocular, they tend to be cheaper to buy.

Like a pocketable telescope, but a night-time version of regular binoculars, night vision monoculars are useful for observing a range of subjects. Depending on whether they use infrared technology or a digital image sensor, they can be suitable for astronomy, especially in light-polluted cities.

Now is a great time to invest as there are several celestial events to observe. There's a meteor shower in mid-May, and the asteroid Juno is in opposition in mid-May as well. Planets or asteroids are said to be in opposition when they are on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. Opposition is the best time to observe a celestial object because it is fully lit by the Sun's light. A well-known example is a full Moon. For further reading, here's just how monoculars work.

Best night vision monoculars we recommend in 2025

Best overall

Our top pick for best night vision monocular, a powerful but pocketable device. (Image credit: Luna Optics)

Luna Optics LN-G3-M50 6- 36x50 Gen 3 Best overall: Blu-ray quality recording and an industry-first feature of being a multi-controller Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 6x Objective lens diameter: 50mm Field of view: 9 degrees Minimum focus distance:: 80cm (2.6 feet) Infrared illuminator: : Yes, built in. Weight:: 510 g (1.1lb) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Industry first multi-controller + 12.1 megapixel camera + Blu-ray quality video recording + Wifi video streaming capability Reasons to avoid - Needs batteries - Lots of image blur if not tripod mounted. - Infrared could be more powerful. - The green color mode washes out any detail.

Buy it if ✅ You want a quality night vision monocular at an affordable price. ✅ You want Blu-ray quality video recording.

Don't buy it if: ❌Only getting a few hours out of a set of batteries will be a problem ❌Ultimate quality is top of your list.

The bottom line 🔎The Luna Optics LN-G3-M50 6x-36x50 GEN-3 is competent all-rounder. It doesn't do anything that stands out from competitors, but it has a high level of ability across the board. ★★★★

The Luna Optics LN-G3-M50 6x-36x50 GEN-3 Digital Technology Day/Night Vision Monocular offers the very best of the digital night vision technology achievements. Its widescreen AMOLED-Q display with brilliant resolution and contrast provides a direct viewing experience.

On-board Blu-Ray Quality Video recording, 12.2MP still image camera (the highest in the industry), and quick transition between Full-Color, B&W, and Night Vision Green image make this monocular a perfect 24/7 companion.

Industry-first Multi-Controller allows for quick and user-friendly menu selection in the field. Precision all-glass optics with 6x optical image magnification and a unique electronic image zoom system provide up to 36x magnification. Ultra-powerful focusing IR illuminator offers effective viewing distance up to 400m in total darkness.

Built-in storage is upgradeable up to 128GB, and an 8GB microSD card is included. The monocular has an HDMI connection that allows for a direct viewing experience on any HDTV. It's built-in USB connector lets you use it with commonly available power banks for extended operating time, although we struggled to get more than a few hours of use without a battery change.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Excellent build quality. Performance Well-stacked with features and tech. Functionality Suitable for casual stargazing.

Best premium

The ATN PVS14-3HFW isn't cheap, but it delivers on power and quality. (Image credit: ATN)

ATN PVS14-3HFW Best premium: Expensive, but for good reason. Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 1x Objective lens diameter: 27mm Field of view: 51 degrees Minimum focus distance:: 22.86cm/9inch Infrared illuminator: : Yes Weight:: 0.78lbs/0.35kg Today's Best Deals View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Go to device for professional users. + Multiple uses with accessories + Top-quality glass and technology + Military grade materials Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Primarily used as a weapon sight

Buy it if ✅ You want the best glass and technology. ✅ You want a reliable, tough, go anywhere device

Don't buy it if: ❌You are on a tight budget. ❌The weapon-based design is an issue.

The bottom line 🔎The ATN PVS-14 isn't cheap but this military-grade night vision monocular delivers the best in glass and technology . ★★★★

The PVS-14 is the standard-issue U.S. military night vision optic and is used by special ops throughout the world. These units are of the highest quality in optics, design, and functionality.

If you are thinking of spending this amount of money on a night vision monocular, you can't go far wrong with the ATN. It has exceptional image clarity and is full of cool tech. The battery life, claimed to be 50 hours, is impressive and means you can use the device over long periods without worrying about changing the batteries.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Military-level build quality Performance Offers fantastic features, but should for the price. Functionality Performs well in all areas.

Best cheap

The Yuanzimoo night vision monocular is certainly cheap, but is it worth having? (Image credit: Yuanzimoo)

Yuanzimoo night vision monocular Best cheap night vision monocular: They don't come much cheaper than this Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 8x Objective lens diameter: 24mm Field of view: N/A Minimum focus distance:: N/A Infrared illuminator: : Yes Weight:: 0.52kg/1.146 lbs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Very low entry price into the hobby. + Lightweight and easy to use. Reasons to avoid - Built to a price. - Limited capability - Very much a toy.

Buy it if ✅ You are on a really tight budget. ✅ You want a very basic introduction to night vision tech.

Don't buy it if: ❌You are intending to get into the night vision area seriously. ❌You want top-quality glass.

The bottom line 🔎The Yuanzimoo night vision monocular is a real budget entry into night vision. Buy with caution and don't expect much. ★★

If you are after a night vision capable device for use with children, or are after a cheap unit to add to security, or to take with you on nighttime walks, then perhaps the Yuanzimoo would fit the bill. It's not much more than a toy compared to other devices, but as long as your expectations are low it may fit the bill.

This device is highly portable and features a bright screen that can be adjusted for optimal brightness. The screen is quite readable, although it can be challenging to capture its clarity in low-light conditions. The menu interface is user-friendly, making it simple to set the time and adjust various settings. It offers an 8x digital zoom, which is particularly useful in dark environments; the included tripod enhances stability during use.

The top buttons emit a soft click sound upon being pressed, providing tactile feedback. The images produced are digital and in color during daylight hours. The lens is equipped with a focus ring for precise adjustments, and the removable rubber eyepiece cover helps block light interference.

It's advisable to install the hand strap immediately for a more secure grip and to prevent accidental drops. Additionally, the device comes with a light-duty case. Overall, achieving usable night vision at this price point is quite impressive.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Cheaply made. Performance Has a lot of features comparable to more expensive rivals. Functionality Considering its price, it's a competent performer.

Best for beginners

This Carson Aura Plus monocular is perfectly placed for newcomers to night vision. (Image credit: Carson)

Carson Aura Plus Best for beginners: The Carson Aura should be on your list if you're in the market for a beginner's model. Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 2x-4x Objective lens diameter: 25.9mm Field of view: 10 degrees Minimum focus distance:: N/A Infrared illuminator: : Yes, built in Weight:: 4.5 oz / 127 g Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto View at HSN Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Can record images with camera and video + Reasonable nighttime performance + Control buttons well placed + Very cheap considering the many functions Reasons to avoid - Cheap plasticky build quality - Reports of faulty SD cards that are shipped with the unit

Buy it if ✅ You want to enter the world of night vision with a small outlay. ✅ You want a small, light compact unit.

Don't buy it if: ❌You need a rugged, tough monocular that is waterproof. ❌You want top-quality.

The bottom line 🔎The Carson Aura Plus is a competent and budget-friendly night vision device that will be a good partner for nighttime walks, stargazing at large celestial objects, or nature observation in low light. ★★★

The Aura Plus is a digital night vision monocular that uses Front-Side Illuminated (FSI) optical sensor technology along with a CMOS sensor to deliver acceptable performance in low-light environments. With a magnification power of 2x, this monocular provides crisp and clear imagery, for the price, making it suited for nocturnal applications.

Incorporating a built-in infrared illuminator, the Aura Plus enables visibility in complete darkness. The device also features an integrated camera, allowing for direct photo capture and video recording onto an included 8GB MicroSD card.

With a detection range of 393 feet and a 10-degree field of view, this monocular ensures comprehensive coverage even in total darkness. It has a user-friendly soft pouch for storage, and this, with its small size and lightweight, makes it particularly friendly for children.

The Aura Plus uses digital technology to deliver black and white images rather than the normal green-hued images provided by its competitors.

It's unrealistic to expect too much from the unit at this price point, but it's a capable product nonetheless. If you're willing to sacrifice ultimate images for affordability and ease of use, or you're not keen to spend a fortune before knowing how much use your device will get, then this is a good place to start.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Small neat design. Performance Good all-around ability. Functionality It's limited in ability due to its low price, but it's worth looking at.

Best Gen 1

Is there life left in Gen 1 night vision monoculars? Read on to find out. (Image credit: Bering Optics)

Bering Optics 4 3x60 HIPRO Best for Gen 1: With aWith a long battery life and high magnification, this is an excellent example of a Gen 1 Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 4.3x Objective lens diameter: 60mm Field of view: distance of 200 yards, 118ft/36m Minimum focus distance:: 3ft/0.9144m Infrared illuminator: : Yes, built in Weight:: 24.7 oz/700g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + High magnification + Multi-coated optics + Ranked highly in Gen 1 class for image clarity + Good eye relief distance Reasons to avoid - Heavy hunting bias - Photo cathode can display spots on an image. - Blurry and distorted around the image edge

Buy it if ✅ You need good eye relief of 12mm ✅ You prefer the added detail and performance of a Gen 1 device.

Don't buy it if: ❌You don't need the extra expense of a photocathode. ❌You don't like the risk of spots in the image.

The bottom line 🔎The Bering Optics 4 3x60 HIPRO is a good entry into Gen 1 night vision technology, although the subsequent generations are leaving this technology behind.★★★★

The Bering Optics 4 3x60 HIPO Gen 1 night vision monocular is a supremely comfortable entry into the world of Gen 1 night vision technology. This generation of image intensifier tube was invented in the 1960s, and the price of these units is now low. However, this does mean that this technology is becoming dated and has been superseded by the following two generations.

This unit is mainly for gun/hunting use, as it has the addition of a Weaver rail, which enables it to be fastened to a gun barrel. However, it can still be used handheld, enabling it to be used for stargazing and nature observation at night.

This configuration of the HiPo monocular has 4.3x magnification and f/1.2 light gathering ability. Additionally, this NVD is capable of focusing to within four feet. The HiPo monocular's image intensifier tube is protected from bright light damage by circuitry that deactivates the NVD when it detects excessive light levels.

An IPX4-compliant, water-sealed housing makes the HiPo NVD ready to perform in light rain, high humidity, and even freezing temperatures. When using its built-in IR, it has a 25 hr run time, which is impressive.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Good eye relief, providing long-term use ability Performance Good quality optics for long-term endurance. Functionality High magnification for accurate nighttime viewing.

Best Gen 2

Should you step back to Gen 2? Or has technology moved on too much? (Image credit: AGM)

AGM PVS-14 NL2 Best for Gen 2: A step up from Gen 1, but are the improvements worth the extra money? Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 1x Objective lens diameter: N/A Field of view: 40 degrees Minimum focus distance:: 0.25m/9.8inches Infrared illuminator: : Yes Weight:: 0.35 kg/12.4oz Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wide field of view. The 26mm F/1.2 lens provides a wide 40-degree field of view + Long battery life of up to 40 hrs on a single AA battery + Waterproof + Rugged design Reasons to avoid - Not as good image quality as Gen 3 - More expensive than Gen 1 - Spotting is expected in the image

Buy it if ✅ The step up from Gen 1 is a priority ✅ Tough military level build quality is important

Don't buy it if: ❌Budget-conscious buyers may struggle to justify the extra cost over Gen 1 ❌Reports of bad construction quality

The bottom line 🔎The AGM PVS 14 Gen 2 + has an excellent reputation for rugged design and good low-light performance. ★★★★

The AGM PVS-14 Night Vision Monocular is a rugged, lightweight, and versatile device that has consistently demonstrated its reliability in combat situations. Originally developed for the United States Military to facilitate nighttime operations, the PVS-14 is now utilized around the world in some of the toughest environments.

This monocular can be used as a handheld device or mounted on the included head harness for hands-free operation. Built to conform to 810G Military standards, the PVS-14 showcases top-notch quality in both design and performance.

Weighing in at less than 12.4 ounces (350 grams), this full-featured unit boasts manual gain control, an automatic shut-off feature for bright lights, and a built-in infrared (IR) illuminator. The bright light shut-off is crucial for protecting the high-quality photocathode tube. Additionally, AGM provides a variety of optional accessories to cater to nearly any need.

AGM has designed this model with a Gen 2+ photocathode tube. The introduction of Gen 2 night vision technology was marked by a significant scientific breakthrough in the realm of vacuum electronics components.

A crucial feature of the Gen 2 electron-optical converter is its microchannel plate, which greatly increases image brightness. Typically, these devices have a lifespan ranging from 2,500 to 5,000 hours and can function effectively over a distance of up to 200 yards (approximately 183 meters).

Although mainly for military use, these devices are now low enough in price to become a plausible purchase by the public.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Designed and built to military specs Performance Gen 2 + photocathode image quality Functionality Produce a high level of clear and bright nighttime views.

Best Gen 3

The AGM PVS-14 3AW1 is built to military-grade quality. (Image credit: AGM)

AGM PVS-14 3AW1 Best for Gen 3: Perhaps the best night vision monocular on the market, with a Gen 3 photocathode. Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 1x Objective lens diameter: N/A Field of view: 40 degrees Minimum focus distance:: 0.25 m/9.84inch Infrared illuminator: : Yes Weight:: 290 g/10.2oz Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Military grade build quality + Top-level Gen 3 with white phosphor screen + Waterproof + Short 10-inch close focus Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - The hands-free head strap is of poor quality

Buy it if ✅ You want to avoid night-blindness; this model all but eliminates it. ✅ You want a hard-wearing, high-quality night-vision monocular that's built to military standards.

Don't buy it if: ❌You're on a budget, because this night-vision monocular commands a high price.

The bottom line 🔎If you're looking for the best night vision Gen 3 monocular, the AGM PVS-14 3AW11x26mm is worth considering.★★★★

The PVS-14 is equipped with a third-generation autogated image intensifier tube and a P-45 white phosphor screen. The autogated feature significantly enhances image clarity and contrast across varying light conditions, while the white phosphor screen provides views akin to black-and-white imagery, thereby improving object recognition and contrast sensitivity.

With a level 1 tube condition, the PVS-14 delivers clear, spot-free visuals. Additionally, it incorporates manual gain control, permitting users to adjust brightness in accordance with personal preference and environmental lighting. This capability effectively minimizes night blindness resulting from brightness disparities between the user's eyes and the night vision monocular.

This advanced device measures 4.5 inches in length and weighs slightly over 12 ounces, rendering it both lightweight and compact. Its design promotes ease of transport and ensures comfort when worn on the head, thereby reducing fatigue or strain during prolonged use.

Constructed from aluminum, the device features a scratch-resistant and non-reflective anodized finish, while its IPX8 rating attests to its waterproof capabilities at depths of up to 66 feet.

Included with the device are several essential accessories: a demist shield to prevent fogging, a daylight filter for improved training visibility, and a protective sacrificial window to ensure sustained performance. This amalgamation of features positions the PVS-14 as an exceptional choice for a variety of professional and recreational applications.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Tiny, lightweight aluminium body Performance Produces stunning low-light images Functionality Gen 3 photocathode.

Best for image capture

This software-assisted Night Owl Optics iGen LE is an impressive night vision video capture device. (Image credit: Night Owl)

Night Owl Optics iGen LE Best for image capture: The the iGen is a cheaper way of getting top-quality stills at night. Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 6.1x with doubler. Objective lens diameter: N/A Field of view: 33.3 degrees Minimum focus distance:: 4.9 ft/1.9m Infrared illuminator: : Yes Weight:: 13.9oz/394g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + No photocathode increases durability + Lightweight and easy to transport + Low cost with relative quality compared to the photocathode tube competition. Reasons to avoid - Needs a tripod for nighttime shots. - A little bulky compared to other monoculars - No neck or hand strap provided.

Buy it if ✅ You want a night-vision monocular that won't break the bank. ✅ You want to capture high-quality images at night

Don't buy it if: ❌You're not interested in capturing images; that's a major part of this monocular. ❌You want to take pictures in all weathers; this monocular is not waterproof.

The bottom line 🔎The Night Owl Optics iGen LE has good-quality images, but its main attraction is its ability to record these images onto its memory card. ★★★★

In this system, ambient light is captured through the objective lens, but rather than converting the incoming light into an electron flow as seen in traditional night vision devices, the optical image is transformed into an electrical signal via a highly sensitive Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) image sensor, akin to those used in contemporary digital cameras and other imaging technologies. This electric signal is subsequently rendered on a micro display LCD screen, which the user views through the eyepiece.

Until recently, many experts believed that digital night vision devices were similar to the early Gen-1 devices. They were not as good as the newer, better Gen-1 devices and fell short compared to Generation-2 and Gen-3 devices.

However, technology is always improving. Night Vision Optics is now saying that their product, the iGen, can actually perform better than Gen-2 devices and is even comparable to some Gen-3 devices. The best part is that it costs much less than these other options.

Most conventional intensifier tube night vision devices operate by amplifying ambient light to their maximum capacity. This means that aside from the basic function of switching the infrared illumination on or off, users have limited control over their sensitivity. As a result, these devices can be highly reactive to bright sources of light, such as street lamps or the luminous glow of a full moon, which can obstruct your ability to see clearly in certain directions.

In contrast, the iGen night vision device offers a versatile array of adjustments that enable users to fine-tune sensitivity according to their specific requirements. Whether you need to lessen the device's reactivity to bright lights or enhance its responsiveness in low-light environments, the iGen provides multiple options that cater to your unique observational needs. This flexibility makes it a superior choice for anyone seeking a more tailored night vision experience.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Is larger than its competitors due to its technology. Performance The ability to record video and still images is a strong selling point. Functionality Massive adjustability with settings makes this a highly usable new take on night vision optics.

Best value

This AGM Wolf-14 NL1 night vision monocular may be cheap but it's not a toy. (Image credit: AGM)

AGM Wolf-14 NL1 Best for value: One of the cheapest Gen 2-equipped NV monoculars out there. Our expert review: Specifications Magnification: 1x Objective lens diameter: N/A Field of view: 42 degrees Minimum focus distance:: 0.25 m/9.84inches Infrared illuminator: : Yes Weight:: 290 g/0.64 lbs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Low-cost entry-level Gen 2 device + High-quality images + Lightweight + Bright light cutoff Reasons to avoid - A small amount of eye relief makes using it awkward. - May need to upgrade in the future.

Buy it if ✅ You want a night vision monocular that is easy to use and easy to adjust. ✅ You want a competitively priced night vision monocular.

Don't buy it if: ❌You want a future proof model that won't need upgrading. ❌You want plenty of eye relief.

The bottom line 🔎The AGM-Wolf-14-NL11 is one of the most budget-conscious NV monos on the market. It has good reviews, and we highly recommend it. ★★★★

The Wolf-14 is a top-notch night vision monocular that's tough and performs like a champ without costing a fortune. It's perfect for both security pros and outdoor lovers, making it a great pick for everything from hunting to casual adventures.

This handy device can be used by itself or easily attached to a head mount, so you can adjust it to fit whatever you're doing. It doubles as a goggle system, letting you keep your focus while staying out of the way, which means you don’t have to take it off completely.

Operating the Wolf-14 is a breeze, thanks to a simple single knob that makes on-the-fly adjustments easy. If you hook it up with a helmet mount, it even has a cool flip-up feature that turns it off when you tuck it away.

With a bunch of compatible lenses, the Wolf-14 gives you quick access to long-range night viewing, making it a must-have for low-light situations. Plus, its smart, bright light shut-off and built-in infrared illuminator add to its reliability in different lighting.

You can also amp it up with high-performance Gen 2 image intensifier tubes, available in both vivid green and sharp white phosphor, ensuring you get the best image quality no matter where you are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Compact rugged design Performance Good quality images for the price Functionality A high level of quality with a low price point.

Best night vision monoculars Frequently Asked Questions

Are night vision monoculars worth it? Night vision binoculars are now more affordable and effective for activities like stargazing, wildlife watching, and exploring low-light areas. They have moved beyond the realm of spy fiction into practical everyday use.

What do Navy Seals use for night vision? Many US Special Operations Forces (SOF) operations happen under the cover of night. American's elite warriors employ various electronic equipment to let them see into the shadows. These include thermal imagers and image-intensifying night vision goggles (NVG).

What is the best night vision for the money? Whatever model you decide on, we recommend deciding on budget, use, and weight /size, then using our guide.

Do night vision goggles work in pitch black? There needs to be some light for the NV to work at its best.

What are the three types of night vision? Night vision technologies can be broadly divided into three main categories: image intensification, active illumination, and thermal imaging. Digital night vision is also emerging, which instead uses high sensitivity CMOS image sensors with a passthrough system.

