Astrophotographer captures the moon and Jupiter suspended above one of Europe's oldest lakes (photo)

News
By published

The shot was taken on May 29 as the photographer waited for the "blue hour" to fall.

The crescent moon and Jupiter can be seen alongside prominent stars in the sky over the city of Ohrid in Northern Macedonia on the night of April 29. Light from the city reflects on a placid lake at the bottom of the picture, in which two white swans are swimming. (Image credit: Riste Spiroski)

Photographer Riste Spiroski snapped a striking view of the moon and Jupiter hanging over the ancient lake Ohrid in northern Macedonia on the night of April 29, complete with a pair of stargazing swans!

Spiroski took the shot of the moon and the solar system's largest planet at 7:45 p.m. local time using a Canon R6 camera in conjunction with a Canon EF 24–70mm f/2.8 lens. The image was captured during a period known to photographers as the 'blue hour', which stargazing site EarthSky.org describes as a brief window of post sunset twilight when the landscape is bathed in soft blue light.

"This image was captured during a spontaneous walk with a friend," Spiroski said in an email to Space.com. "We headed out around blue hour, hoping to shoot some long exposure shots by the shore of Lake Ohrid. As the sun was setting below the horizon, I spotted the thin crescent moon beginning to set - it was very beautiful. I quickly opened an astronomy app to check what else might be visible, and noticed Jupiter would soon be appearing low on the horizon."

TOP TELESCOPE PICK:

Celestron - NexStar 4SE Telescope

(Image credit: Amazon)

Want to explore the solar system? The Celestron NexStar 4SE is ideal for beginners wanting quality, reliable and quick views of celestial objects. For a more in-depth look at our Celestron NexStar 4SE review.

To capture the low-light scene, Spiroski raised his ISO to 1000 and set the lens aperture to f/6.3, before snapping a 1.6 second exposure. The result is a mesmerising blend of astronomy, nature and humanity, in which the city of Ohrid casts streaks of light over a pair of white swans basking in the placid lake. Lake Ohrid sits on the border between North Macedonia and Albania, and is estimated to be somewhere between 3 and 5 million years old, according to NASA.

"As the sky turned that deep blue, everything came together - the crescent moon, Jupiter, and the calm water of Lake Ohrid, which is actually Europe's oldest lake," continued Spiroski. "I love mixing sky elements with landscapes, and Ohrid always gives me something beautiful to work with."

MORE NIGHT SKY:

 —  Night sky for tonight: Visible planets, stars and more in this evening's sky

 — Night sky, May 2025: What you can see tonight [maps]

 — The brightest planets in May's night sky: How to see them (and when)

Earth's moon is visible hanging above the scene as a waxing crescent, with the unlit regions of its surface softly illuminated by Earthshine. Three stellar bodies belonging to the Perseus constellation can also be picked out shining to the right of the image, while the bright star Hassaleh can be found directly above the moon near the top of the image.

Jupiter meanwhile is visible as a bright point of light to the upper left of the photo, with the magnitude +1 star Aldebaran located below the gas giant, and to the left of the moon, forming a triangle of bright celestial bodies.

Interested in capturing your own image of the night sky? Then be sure to check out our guides on the best cameras for astrophotography and the best lenses for astrophotography.

Night sky enthusiasts looking to explore the wonders of our solar system and beyond should also read guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals that 2025 has to offer.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Anthony Wood
Anthony Wood
Skywatching Writer

Anthony Wood joined Space.com in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about stargazing

Look up! How to see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower 2025 peak overnight on May 5-6

See the moon and Mars buzz a cosmic Beehive this weekend

A whole 'population' of minimoons may be lurking near Earth, researchers say

See more latest
Most Popular
a lumpy grey rock covered in craters floats in front of a blue-and-white earth beneath it. hundreds of pinpoint-like stars dot the black background of space
A whole 'population' of minimoons may be lurking near Earth, researchers say
A pinkish planet around a white dwarf star
James Webb Space Telescope finds coldest exoplanet ever seen, and it orbits a dead star
Five towering starship segments stand near cranes against a blue sky, by a dusty road walked on by a guy in a backwards white ball cap and tshirt.
Will SpaceX's Starbase become a city? Voters will decide on May 3
The Artemis 1 SLS rocket ignites as seen from the press site at Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, 2022.
Reshaping our return to the moon: Trump's 2026 budget gives Artemis a major facelift
The NASA logo on the wall of a building. In front, there&#039;s some construction equipment.
Experts alarmed as White House proposes 'largest single-year cut to NASA in American history'
a streak of light against a starry night sky
Look up! How to see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower 2025 peak overnight on May 5-6
Borderlands 4
'Borderlands 4' shows off new planet Kairos in gameplay deep dive, and it's coming a week earlier than we expected (video)
a black granite site featuring a blue nasa logo depicting stars and a v-shaped spacecraft beside the text &quot;mary w. jackson nasa headquarters&quot;
Trump administration proposes slashing NASA budget by 24%
a colorful cluster of globs of light, each a different galaxy, as seen through a powerful telescope
Gaze at a cluster of glowing galaxies | Space photo of the day for May 2, 2025
SpaceX test-fires a Starship upper stage ahead of Starship&#039;s upcoming ninth test flight. SpaceX shared this photo via X on May 1, 2025.
SpaceX fires up Starship spacecraft ahead of 9th test flight (photo)