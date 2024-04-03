Last minute solar eclipse deal: Celestron solar telescope now $30 off

The total solar eclipse on April 8 is fast approaching and if you're looking for a last-minute deal on safe solar viewing gear, we may have found something suitable. Celestron's EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 is now under $100 when you get it from Best Buy as it comes with a $30 discount. Crucially, you can get it in time with shipping.

April 8 is the date of the total solar eclipse that will be visible across North America and if you want to view the rare phenomenon safely, and view the Sun more generally, you need specialist equipment. The EclipSmart Solar Scope from Celestron is a great choice for safe solar observation as it comes with a permanently fixed solar filter, meaning you can get a closer view of the total eclipse and the Sun's surface anytime after. At under $100, it's one of the more affordable, reliable telescopes on the market and it also features a portable design and comes with a backpack, so you can view the Sun's surface anywhere you like.

Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5869204&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fcelestron-eclipsmart-travel-solar-scope-50-refractor-telescope-white-black%2F5869204.p%3FskuId%3D5869204&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon. Save $30 and get a solar telescope that comes with a permanently fixed solar filter. It also comes with a tripod and backpack, which when partnered with a portable design, means you carry around with ease. It is a refractor telescope with a 50mm aperture and it comes with two eyepieces, to enhance your solar viewing experience.

Safety must be the number one priority when you're planning to look at the Sun as direct solar observation without sufficient protection can cause serious and long-term damage to your eyes. That's why having a specialist solar telescope is a good idea. On top of the safety it offers, it also provides up to 118x magnification, so it gives you a closer and more detailed look at the Sun in comparison to solar glasses or binoculars.

In our Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope review, we found it can be set up in minutes, making it appealing to those without much experience. A 20mm eyepiece that allows for 18x magnification is also included. The optics provide crisp images, which is nice given the low price. The only slight concern we had is that it can feel a little flimsy, but given the price, the overall quality and the accessories (tripod, backpack, eyepiece), this deal is worth getting, if you're looking for a last-minute solar viewing deal.

Key Specs: 50mm aperture, permanently fixed solar filter, 20mm eyepiece, a tripod, 360mm focal length, two-year manufacturer warranty, 118x magnification.

Consensus: It's good value, especially for those looking for a particular way to view solar eclipses. It provides closer views of the Sun's surface than those you'd achieve with binoculars or glasses. This deal is worth getting if you would like a telescope to view April 8's total solar eclipse.

Buy if: You want to view the upcoming total solar eclipse through a telescope. Or, of course, if you want to view the Sun's surface more generally after April 8.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, or you just want casual views of the eclipse.

