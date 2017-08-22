Total Solar Eclipse of 2024: Here Are Maps of the 'Path of Totality'

The Next Eclipse

Michael Zeiler, GreatAmericanEclipse.com

On Monday, April 8, 2024, the United States will experience our next total solar eclipse, passing from the southwest to the northwest. Here's a look at the path of totality for the 2024 eclipse using maps by cartographer Michael Zeiler of GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

Mexico

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse

The 2024 total solar eclipse will hit North America at the coast in Mexico, beginning its path northeast into the United States.

Texas

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse

In the United States, the total solar eclipse of April 2024 will begin in Texas, crossing the big cities of Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas to name a few.

Arkansas and Oklahoma

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse

In Arkansas the 2024 total solar eclipse will pass over the capital of Little Rock. A small part of southeastern Oklahoma is also in the path.

Missouri and Illinois

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse

The 2024 total solar eclipse will pass over the southeast corner of Missouri, just south of St Louis, before passing into Illinois where it will cross over the town of Carbondale, which saw another total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017.

Ohio

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse

The total solar eclipse of 2024 will pass over the northern majority of Ohio, covering the northwestern side of the capital of Columbus.

New York

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse

The 2024 total solar eclipse crosses a large section of New York State.

Maine and Canada

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse

After crossing Maine, the total solar eclipse of 2024 will affect a large part of Canada's New Brunswick.

Newfoundland

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse

Canada's Newfoundland island will be the last location in North America that will be affected by the total solar eclipse of 2024.

A Century of Eclipses

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse

This map from GreatAmericanEclipse.com depicts the paths of all total solar eclipses crossing North America over the next century.