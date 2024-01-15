Total solar eclipse 2024: How and where to watch online for free

By Daisy Dobrijevic
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible across North America and you can watch all the action live here on Space.com.

total solar eclipse gif animation on a computer screen graphic.
A total solar eclipse will be visible across North America on April 8, 2024. (Image credit: Eclipse video credit: Discovery Access via Getty Images. Gif produced in Canva by Daisy Dobrijevic.)
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible through northern Mexico, parts of 15 U.S. states and southeastern Canada. 

It will be one of the most-watched eclipses ever with over 32 million people living within the path of totality — a 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route through Northern America where the moon will cover 100% of the sun's disk. 

If you cannot witness the solar eclipse in person, you can watch all the action unfold here on Space.com. You can also keep up with all the eclipse content with our total solar eclipse live updates page

During a total solar eclipse, the moon moves between Earth and the sun, appearing almost exactly the same size as the sun. During totality, the moon blocks the entire solar disk for a few minutes (the duration of totality depends on where you are viewing it from).  

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Notable locations for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
LocationTotality (local time)Totality duration
Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico11:07 a.m. MST4 minutes 20 seconds
Durango, Durango, Mexico12:12 p.m. CST3 minutes 50 seconds
Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico12:16 p.m. CST4 minutes 11 seconds
Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S1:27 p.m. CDT4 minutes 24 seconds
Kerrville, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m. CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Dallas, Texas, U.S1:40 p.m. CDT3 minutes 52 seconds
Idabel, OklahomaU.S: 1:45 p.m CDT4 minutes 19 seconds
Russellville, Arkansas, U.S1:49 p.m. CDT4 minutes 12 seconds
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S1:58 p.m. CDT4 minutes 7 seconds
Carbondale, Illinois, U.S1:59 p.m. CDT4 minutes 10 seconds
Bloomington, Indiana, U.S3:04 p.m. EDT4 minutes 3 seconds
Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S3:06 p.m. EDT3 minutes 51 seconds
Cleveland, Ohio, U.S3:13 p.m. EDT3 minutes 50 seconds
Erie, PennsylvaniaU.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT3 minutes 43 seconds
Rochester, New York, U.S3:20 p.m. EDT3 minutes 40 seconds
Montpelier, Vermont, U.S3:27 p.m. EDT1 minutes 42 seconds
Oakfield, Maine, U.S3:31 p.m. EDT3 minutes 23 seconds
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada3:18 p.m. EDT3 minutes 31 seconds
Montreal, Quebec, Canada3:26 p.m. EDT1 minute 57 seconds
Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada4:34 p.m. ADT3 minutes 8 seconds
Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada4:35 p.m. ADT3 minutes 12 seconds
Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada5:13 p.m. NDT2 minutes 53 seconds

Total solar eclipse livestreams  

This list will be updated as we get closer to the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, as more livestreams become available.  

TimeandDate livestream

Skywatching website timeanddate.com will be covering the total solar eclipse from start to finish with their livestream and live blog that will feature real-time progress reports and background information.  

