Total solar eclipse 2024: How and where to watch online for free
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible across North America and you can watch all the action live here on Space.com.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible through northern Mexico, parts of 15 U.S. states and southeastern Canada.
It will be one of the most-watched eclipses ever with over 32 million people living within the path of totality — a 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route through Northern America where the moon will cover 100% of the sun's disk.
If you cannot witness the solar eclipse in person, you can watch all the action unfold here on Space.com. You can also keep up with all the eclipse content with our total solar eclipse live updates page.
During a total solar eclipse, the moon moves between Earth and the sun, appearing almost exactly the same size as the sun. During totality, the moon blocks the entire solar disk for a few minutes (the duration of totality depends on where you are viewing it from).
|Location
|Totality (local time)
|Totality duration
|Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico
|11:07 a.m. MST
|4 minutes 20 seconds
|Durango, Durango, Mexico
|12:12 p.m. CST
|3 minutes 50 seconds
|Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico
|12:16 p.m. CST
|4 minutes 11 seconds
|Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S
|1:27 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 24 seconds
|Kerrville, Texas, U.S
|1:32 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 25 seconds
|Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S
|1:32 p.m CDT
|4 minutes 25 seconds
|Dallas, Texas, U.S
|1:40 p.m. CDT
|3 minutes 52 seconds
|Idabel, Oklahoma
|U.S: 1:45 p.m CDT
|4 minutes 19 seconds
|Russellville, Arkansas, U.S
|1:49 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 12 seconds
|Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S
|1:58 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 7 seconds
|Carbondale, Illinois, U.S
|1:59 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 10 seconds
|Bloomington, Indiana, U.S
|3:04 p.m. EDT
|4 minutes 3 seconds
|Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S
|3:06 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 51 seconds
|Cleveland, Ohio, U.S
|3:13 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 50 seconds
|Erie, Pennsylvania
|U.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 43 seconds
|Rochester, New York, U.S
|3:20 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 40 seconds
|Montpelier, Vermont, U.S
|3:27 p.m. EDT
|1 minutes 42 seconds
|Oakfield, Maine, U.S
|3:31 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 23 seconds
|Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
|3:18 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 31 seconds
|Montreal, Quebec, Canada
|3:26 p.m. EDT
|1 minute 57 seconds
|Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada
|4:34 p.m. ADT
|3 minutes 8 seconds
|Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada
|4:35 p.m. ADT
|3 minutes 12 seconds
|Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada
|5:13 p.m. NDT
|2 minutes 53 seconds
Total solar eclipse livestreams
This list will be updated as we get closer to the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, as more livestreams become available.
TimeandDate livestream
Skywatching website timeanddate.com will be covering the total solar eclipse from start to finish with their livestream and live blog that will feature real-time progress reports and background information.
