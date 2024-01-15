Total solar eclipse 2024: How and where to watch online for free

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible through northern Mexico, parts of 15 U.S. states and southeastern Canada.

It will be one of the most-watched eclipses ever with over 32 million people living within the path of totality — a 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route through Northern America where the moon will cover 100% of the sun's disk.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon moves between Earth and the sun, appearing almost exactly the same size as the sun . During totality, the moon blocks the entire solar disk for a few minutes (the duration of totality depends on where you are viewing it from).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Notable locations for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Location Totality (local time) Totality duration Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico 11:07 a.m. MST 4 minutes 20 seconds Durango, Durango, Mexico 12:12 p.m. CST 3 minutes 50 seconds Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico 12:16 p.m. CST 4 minutes 11 seconds Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S 1:27 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 24 seconds Kerrville, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Dallas, Texas, U.S 1:40 p.m. CDT 3 minutes 52 seconds Idabel, Oklahoma U.S: 1:45 p.m CDT 4 minutes 19 seconds Russellville, Arkansas, U.S 1:49 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 12 seconds Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S 1:58 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 7 seconds Carbondale, Illinois, U.S 1:59 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 10 seconds Bloomington, Indiana, U.S 3:04 p.m. EDT 4 minutes 3 seconds Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S 3:06 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 51 seconds Cleveland, Ohio, U.S 3:13 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 50 seconds Erie, Pennsylvania U.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 43 seconds Rochester, New York, U.S 3:20 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 40 seconds Montpelier, Vermont, U.S 3:27 p.m. EDT 1 minutes 42 seconds Oakfield, Maine, U.S 3:31 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 23 seconds Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada 3:18 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 31 seconds Montreal, Quebec, Canada 3:26 p.m. EDT 1 minute 57 seconds Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada 4:34 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 8 seconds Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada 4:35 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 12 seconds Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada 5:13 p.m. NDT 2 minutes 53 seconds

Total solar eclipse livestreams

