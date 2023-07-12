For one day only, the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are now just $23.76!

These beginner-friendly, wildly affordable skywatching binoculars from Celestron are now just $23.76 on Amazon, but you'll need to be quick as the deals end tonight at midnight.

We reviewed the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars last year and despite the fact that we expected to laugh at them, we were actually incredibly impressed for what they were. So much so that we featured them in our best binoculars for kids buying guide.

They're ideal as a first set of binoculars for budding young astronomers, or they'd make an excellent 'second pair' for adults as they have the perfect combination of being lightweight & portable, provide excellent views and sit at an already affordable price — now even more so with this Prime Day deal.

Celestron Cometron 7x50 was $37.95 now $23.76 at Amazon. Save 37% on these affordable & pocketable binoculars from Celestron in the Prime Day deals (ends tonight!). They'd make a great gift for your kids, or act as a cool little gadget to bring with you on a camping trip to gaze at the stars with.

Their wide field of view reveals a nice big portion of the night sky, so they're ideal for panning across the Milky Way, exploring constellations and viewing large objects like comets. The large 50mm objectives let in a good amount of light, too, so the views are bright and detailed. Celestron claims they are 'water-resistant' (not waterproof) and that the rubber housing protects them from damage, although in our review we did note that they weren't drop-proof. Still, at such a low price point, it's not the end of the world if they do get dropped.

In this deal you'll get the binos themselves, a carrying case, objective covers, eyepiece covers, a lens cloth and an instruction manual — everything you need to get started.

For more of our favorite binoculars, check out our guides of the best binoculars, best compact binoculars, best rangefinder binoculars and best night vision binoculars.

Don't forget, if you want to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2023, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

A demonstration of the exit pupil size during our full review of the binoculars. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody)

Key Specs: 7x magnification with 50mm objective lenses make them great for viewing large portions of the night sky, and weighing just 2 lbs (910g), they're easy to carry and use for longer periods of time.

Consensus: Cheap and surprisingly impressive they do exactly what they set out to do. They're great for the price you pay but don't expect them to be the best quality binos you've ever used.

Buy if: You want an inexpensive gift or to use them as a second pair of binos.

Don't buy if: You have cash to spend and want a really good quality pair of binoculars that will last you a long time.

Alternative models: If these binos aren't quite powerful enough for you, try the Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 (which are 55% off in the Prime Day deals) for higher magnification and large objectives, or for a great all-rounder pair check out the Celestron Outland X 10x42 (now over 50% off for Prime Day).