Celestron's AstroMaster LT 76AZ Telescope is now $111.59, 14% off the retail price

If you've ever wanted a telescope to get started in skywatching but don't want to invest a fortune, then step this way — the Celestron AstroMaster LT 76AZ is just $111.59 this Cyber Monday at Amazon. That's 14% off the retail price of $129.95.

The AstroMaster LT 76AZ comes fully equipped for successful observations: 20 mm and 10 mm eyepieces for magnifications of 35x and 70x, a StarPointer finderscope, accessory tray, mount, tripod and Starry Night Basic astronomy software, which includes a database of 36,000 objects, printable sky maps as well as three-dimensional renderings of stars, exoplanets and galaxies.

The 2.99-inch (76 mm) aperture offers the option to indulge in both astronomical viewing at night and terrestrial observations during the day. So whether you want to magnify a mountain peak or get up close to the craters and rilles of the moon, this great value reflector will provide clear, correct sights with good resolution and color.

Turn the telescope to the rings of Saturn or the moons of Jupiter and the skywatcher won't be disappointed: the AstroMaster LT 76AZ's aluminum- and silicon dioxide-coated glass optics collect a sufficient amount of light to pick out the Cassini Division and detailing in the Jovian atmosphere. Fair clear and crisp views of bright deep-sky targets — including the Pleiades star cluster (Messier 45) and Orion Nebula (Messier 42) — are also within reach.

Being a beginner's telescope, the AstroMaster LT 76AZ needs no tools to be set up and the steel tripod comes preassembled out of the box. For smooth, effortless tours of land and sky, a simple alt-azimuth is supplied, ensuring that the skywatcher can spend more time observing over orientating the instrument.

