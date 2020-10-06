The best deals on Vixen telescopes and binoculars

Japanese company Vixen is a leader in astronomical telescopes and binoculars alongside Celestron, Meade Instruments, Orion and Sky-Watcher and also makes spotting scopes for wildlife watchers.

Alongside the manufacture of the more mainstream telescopes (refractors, reflectors and hybrid instruments, the Schmidt-Cassegrain and Maksutov-Cassegrain), Vixen has also produced the Klevtsov-Cassegrain and the Vixen Sixth-Order Aspheric Cassegrain (VISAC) both of which correct for optical distortion that can often ruin views through the optical system. The company is also known for the introduction of the GoTo controller on computerized telescopes and the “Vixen dovetail”, which offers a universal option for mounting telescope tubes.

While Vixen caters for all levels of skywatcher, it’s important to remember that you will be required to invest more for a complete package from this retailer – for example, in some cases, Vixen often sells its optical tube assemblies (OTA) separate to its mounts. If investing in Vixen's optics is the choice for you, then check out this page daily for the best deals — we have searched top online retailers to ensure that you get a great offer.

Vixen also manufactures binoculars for low, medium and high budgets, so whether you are just starting out in skywatching, are more of a casual observer or prefer to use both eyes for taking in the wonders of the night sky, you're guaranteed to find a brilliant deal on this page. If you need advice on choosing the right binoculars then read our guide or if you want to look at other options before making a choice, then check out our recommended binoculars.

Which Vixen telescope should you buy?

Two important aspects to think about before making a decision is firstly, your budget and secondly, the level of experience you have in observing the night sky.

Beginners with a little experience with telescopes and with a suitable budget of at least $500 can get a full assembly in the Vixen Optics R130Sf with Porta II mount. The aperture-size is modest at five inches, offering brilliant light throughput and resolution for excellent views of the planets and deep-sky objects: a good all-arounder that will see the skywatcher to an intermediate level.

The Vixen Optics VMC95L Maksutov-Cassegrain and A70Lf refractor — both with mobile Porta mounts — and the A80Mf with Porta II Mount are also good choices for beginners with fair budgets.

Seasoned astronomers will enjoy the "mix and match" approach that Vixen offers in creating the perfect telescope. With a decent budget, a brilliant build can be achieved with at least $1,000 — the Vixen Optics VC200L catadioptric telescope is a fine optical tube that offers breathtaking views of a selection of targets, from the tempestuous surface of Jupiter to the Orion Nebula. The clarity and contrast through the 7.87-inch optical tube is worthy of the price tag.

Vixen offers a variety of mounts that can be accessorized with motors and controllers to create a GoTo experience. Again, skywatchers should be mindful that they will need to invest a touch more money in Vixen's range but with this page, we'll find the perfect deal for you.