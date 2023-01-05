Save over $100 on the Celestron 114AZ-SR telescope this new year

Is there a better way to start the new year than by discovering that the Celestron 114AZ-SR reflector telescope is over $100 off?

That's right, you can save over $100 (opens in new tab) on a reliable telescope that's already reasonably priced, before the discount, and is perfectly suited to those without much stargazing experience. It also comes with a range of accessories to help users and make finding night sky targets that much easier. If you're looking for more great new year deals, why not check out our round-up of the best telescope deals on the market?

This is a large Newtonian reflector and is good for viewing some galaxies, nebulas and stars, the moon and some of the planets in our solar system. Despite its size, it's still lightweight enough for easier transporting and its accessories include an Aluminum tripod, eyepieces and a smartphone adaptor. If you're trying to scope out the right model for you - be sure to check out our best telescopes, best budget telescopes and best beginner telescopes guides.

(opens in new tab) Celestron 114AZ-SR Reflector Telescope Was $219.99 Now $95.99 at Kohl's (opens in new tab). Save over $100 on a reflector telescope that's best suited for beginners and those without a lot of experience with astronomy. It's easy to use and it comes with a range of accessories including a tripod, two eyepieces, a red dot finderscope, an accessory tray and a smartphone adaptor. Note: use the code "USAVE20" to get an additional $20 off this telescope.

This isn't a computerized telescope, which helps to keep things simple and doesn't risk confusing fledgling astronomers with being too technical, but it does include a smartphone adaptor. Why? So users can capture what they see on camera! Which is a great way of engaging people with astronomy and making the overall experience more fun.

Using that same smartphone, you can also access the Starry Night software, which is included with your purchase. That gives you access to printable maps as well as information on over 36,000 potential targets in the night sky. The eyepieces are 26mm and 9.7mm and you get a red dot finderscope and slow motion rod too, to make finding and tracking targets easier.

Overall, there's a lot of telescope on offer for not very much here. If you're looking for something designed to give a fun and engaging experience to less experienced astronomers then this is a deal (a saving of over $100 (opens in new tab)) worth checking out. If you're in the market for a telescope and you know what brand you want, then you can check out our specific guides for Celestron telescope deals, Sky-Watcher deals and Orion deals too.

Today's best Celestron 114AZ-SR Smartphone Ready Reflector Telescope deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).