Black Friday telescope deal: $500 off Unistellar's eQuinox 2

Save $500 ahead of Black Friday as this telescope deal sees a huge saving on the Unistellar eQuinox 2. This telescope ranks in our best telescopes guide as the best smart telescope on the market.

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 smart telescope is $500 off (now $1999) ahead of Black Friday.

If you want to make the most of this deal, and we'd recommend considering it, you'll have to act soon as it ends on November 27. In our Unistellar eQuinox 2 telescope review, we found that it's beautifully made, the app is super-easy to use and because it's easy to use, you get views of your night sky targets, fast. It also has an enhanced view mode, a long battery life and plenty of storage.

Unistellar eQuinox 2 Telescope was $2499 now $1999 on Unistellar . Save $500 on an excellent smart telescope. It features an 11 hour battery life as well as an image resolution of 6.4MP and 450mm focal length. We think this is the best smart telescope on the market. It works with an app on your smartphone that's easy to use and will locate and track targets for you.

The huge saving you get on this telescope makes it more affordable and it's been a long time since we've seen a discount like this on this model. As it's a smart telescope, it can scan the night sky and move on its own accord (in conjunction with the app) to locate targets. It also features a light pollution reduction feature for better views. As the app is easy to use, views are attainable in mere minutes, so it's ideal for both novices and veterans alike.

Key Specs: The Unistellar eQuinox 2 telescope features an image resolution of 6.4MP, a 450mm focal length, 64GB of storage and an 11-hour battery life. It also has a light pollution reduction feature, it weighs 9kg and the Unistellar app has over 5,000 celestial objects and 37 million stars in its database.

Consensus: This is a premium telescope, if your budget allows then this is a deal definitely worth considering. The eQuinox 2 telescope is the best smart telescope on the market (in our opinion).

Buy if: Your budget allows, you're looking for a smart telescope or you want a hassle-free and engaging stargazing experience.

Don't buy if: Your budget doesn't quite stretch this far or if you're someone who likes to set up, locate and track night sky targets manually.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite right for you, we would recommend either the Celestron NexStar 4SE , as it's far less expensive and offers a similar kind of experience. Or, the Sky-Watcher SkyMax 127 as it's the best Go-To for smaller budgets.

