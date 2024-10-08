Stargaze in stereo: Save $130 on the best astronomy binoculars for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days are here and you can now save $130 off the RRP on the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars — our best for magnification pick in our best binoculars buying guide. The current Amazon Prime Day deal price of $368.99 is the SkyMaster 25x100's second-lowest price of the year (it was briefly $348.39 in March), making it a great time to acquire these binoculars.

Grab the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars for $368.99 in this Amazon Prime Day deal.

If you're looking for high-magnification binoculars for stargazing, they don't come any better than the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100. After putting them to the test in our Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review, we gave them our Editor's Choice award for Best Large Binoculars for Astronomy.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100: was $499.95 now $368.99 at Amazon US Celestron SkyMaster 25x100: Was $499.95, now $368.99 on Amazon Save $130 on these binoculars that with 25x magnification are incredible for stargazing or picking out details from a distance. We were so impressed with the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100s that we gave them our Editor's Choice award for large astronomy binoculars. They're also our 'best for magnification' model in our best binoculars guide.

The SkyMaster 25x100s use two 100mm (4-inch) refractor telescopes set up side-by-side, with image-erecting prisms and eyepieces that focus independently for pin-point clarity — unlike the combined central adjustment on standard binoculars. Glasses wearers will also appreciate the 15mm of eye relief which means you can comfortably use these binos while wearing specs.

The best thing about the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100s is their superb magnification (which allows you to see objects 25 times closer). In testing, we were able to marvel at galaxy clusters such as the Leo Triplets, the atmospheric belts of Jupiter, and Sagittarius' star cloud.

Hefty magnification means large and heavy binoculars (the SkyMaster 25x100s weigh 8.75lbs / 3.97kg), so even those with arms of steel will need a tripod to hold them steady — see our best tripods guide for buying advice there. Helpfully, there's an in-built tripod mount included though.

Image 1 of 2 The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 are large and heavy so can only be used on a tripod or counterweighted arm. (Image credit: Future/David Sky Brody) The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 eyepieces focus independently for maximum clarity. (Image credit: Future/David Sky Brody)

Included with the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 is a carry-case, strap and lens covers. Though given their hefty weight you definitely don't want to hang these binoculars around your neck. We were also disappointed with the quality of the case (it's more of a thin cover), so we'd definitely recommend upgrading to something far more protective.

'Waterproof' is stamped on the SkyMaster 25x100s. While that's not quite true, Amazon (and Celestron's website) list them as 'water resistant'. They don't have a rubberized coating, but the rough metal body definitely gives added grip in damp conditions. Celestron also offers a lifetime warranty on these binoculars.

Key features: 25x magnification, 100 mm objective diameter, 3-degree field of view

Price history: Before this current deal came into play, the typical Amazon price was $409.95. However, it did drop to $348.39 in March and started rising during late August, peaking at its $499.95 RRP mid September. Its current $368.99 Amazon Prime Day deal price is the second lowest of the year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $409.95 | B&H Photo Video: $499.95 | Celestron: $388.00

✅ Buy it if: You want highly adjustable, powerful 25x binoculars for viewing the night sky or long-distance use.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a handheld set of binoculars – the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 is too heavy and cumbersome for that. Consider the Nikon 10x50 Acuon A211 binoculars which are much more portable and can be handheld.

