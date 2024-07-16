This awesome Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set is $34 off this Prime Day

Get $34 off this Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon building set. It's a fantastic mid-sized model of Star Wars' most iconic ship, and it's not just for display either. Remove the roof and you've got a detailed Star Wars playset, perfect for kids or the young at heart who want to recreate their favorite moments from the movies.



You can get the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75257 Building Set on sale right now at Amazon for $135.99.



Released in 2019, this Lego Prime Day deal could be your last chance to get the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75257 at this knock-down price. Even if you're putting it away as a Christmas present, this is a seriously great saving. In our Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon review we said it "offers a fun, smooth build, and it won’t break the bank". And we think it's one of the Best Lego Star Wars sets out there.

Here's what you need to know about this superb Lego Star Wars set.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Set was $169.99 now $135.99 from Amazon. Save $34 on this mid-sized Lego Millennium Falcon set. It's a fantastic recreation of one of sci-fi's most iconic ships, inside and out. It comes with 5 minifigures and at 17-inches long it's not so big you'll need to clear an entire table. We think it's one of the best Lego Star wars sets you can buy.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 4 A Lego Millennium Falcon set. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) The inside of a Lego Millennium Falcon set, with a minifigure, (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) C3PO and Chewbacca minifigures inside the Lego Millennium Falcon (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) A side view of the Lego Millennium Falcon (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Forget the X-Wing, the Millennium Falcon is Star Wars' stand-out ship, an iconic vessel that has audiences cheering whenever it flies into view. This Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is a perfect mid-sized recreation of that vessel and with 1535 pieces, you can put it together in an afternoon.

It's equally suited to play or display and comes with five minifigures; Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian and Boolio, plus R2-D2 and D-O droids. There's no Han Solo, which might disappoint some, but this is a Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker set.

It's a fun build and the detailed interior means you can recreate your own Star Wars moments. Plus, if there was ever a ship that felt like it could have been built out of Lego it's the Millennium Falcon. At 5-in x 17-in x 12-inches this will be just perfect for most Lego fans and with this Lego Prime Day deal, there's no better time to pick it up.

Or if you're looking for something a little sleeker (the Empire has all the best toys), take a look at the Best Lego Star Wars sets.

Key features: Size 5-in x 17-in x 12-inches, 1353 pieces, 5 minifigures, for builders 9+.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: Oct 2019.

Price history: Before today's deal, the set was briefly reduced to this price last Christmas. But $135.99 is the cheapest this set has been since Lego raised their prices.

Price comparison: Amazon: $135.99 | Lego: $169.99

Reviews consensus: This is a brilliant set that doesn't need a whole table to display, and it's great as a display piece or playset. The Falcon looks suitably lived in, and we there's an impressive amount of surface detail considering the set's size. And unlike its bigger, pricier sibling, it won't take you an age to put together.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Star Wars sets

✅ Buy it if: You want an awesome-looking Lego Millennium Falcon that's big enough and detailed for both play and display. It'll look fantastic on a desk but the fun factor's high enough that younger Star Wars fans will love it too.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the absolute top-end Lego Millennium Falcon and are willing to pay more. That's the Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon, normally $849.99 but currently down to $799.99 at Zavvi.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.