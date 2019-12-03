Lego's Star Wars Darth Vader Castle Is 40% Off on Amazon for Cyber Monday

The Lego Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle set is 40% off on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

The Dark Side of the Force is strong this Cyber Monday with this last-minute Amazon deal on Lego version of Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar from the Star Wars universe. But this deal will be gone soon, so you'll have to act fast.

The Lego Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle is on sale for $77.99, a whopping 40% off its usual price of $129.99. That means you'll save $52 when you snag Darth Vader's home in brick form.

Lego unveiled this Darth Vader's castle set in April as part of Star Wars Celebration, as this year marks the 20th anniversary of Lego's first Star Wars sets. It includes 1,060 pieces, stands over 16 inches tall (41 cm), is 11 inches (28 cm) wide and 9 inches (23 cm) deep to recreate the stunning castle on the volcanic planet Mustafar. You can see a few more photos below.

The set also comes with Vader's TIE Fighter Advanced and minifigures of Darth Vader (of course), two red Imperial Guards, an Imperial Transport pilot and a version of Darth Vader in a Bacta tank, recovering from those pesky lightsaber injuries he got in his fateful duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

That duel with Kenobi actually happened on Mustafar, so it's an odd place for Vader to call home. But hey, what ever floats your Star Destroyer, Darth.

