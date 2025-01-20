DC's new 'Superman Unlimited' comic lands prior to James Gunn's 'Superman' movie

2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for the Man of Steel as director James Gunn's tentpole "Superman" feature film is streaking towards lucky cinemas this summer faster than a speeding bullet.

But before we see strapping actor David Corenswet don the iconic red-and-blue costume as the latest Hollywood incarnation of the Last Son of Krypton, DC Comics will deliver a brand new "Superman Unlimited" ongoing series on May 21, crafted by Eisner Award-winning writer Dan Slott, superstar "American Vampire" artist Rafael Albuquerque, and ace colorist Marcelo Maiolo.

Slott is a twenty-year veteran of Marvel Comics where he created dozens of tales for titles like "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Silver Surfer," "Fantastic Four," "Mighty Avengers," and "Superior Spider-Man." He's been a Marvel exclusive talent for two decades since last contributing his writing skills to DC releases such as "JLA: Classified," "Arkham Asylum: Living Hell," and "Batman Adventures."

Main cover for DC Comics' "Superman Unlimited #1" (Image credit: DC Comics)

This ambitious new project will factor heavily into DC Studios' Summer of Superman promotional push for Gunn's highly-anticipated "Superman" movie landing in July.

"'Superman Unlimited' adds to the foundation of DC's 'Superman' comics in the same way Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness's 'Superman/Batman' did in the early 2000s," added DC group editor Paul Kaminski. "'Superman Unlimited' will capture the big, fun, high-flying adventures that Superman is known for, while also providing big moments for DC's Superman-related comics with the introduction of a massive new Kryptonite deposit. Imagine a world where Superman is stopping a bank robbery, but every weapon is packed with Kryptonite ammunition and every petty criminal carries a Kryptonite shiv. This is a world of unlimited danger on a level that Superman, and DC's Superman family of characters, has never faced before."

Kryptonite-smashing "Superman Unlimited #1" artwork courtesy of Rafael Albuquerque (Image credit: DC Comics)

Here's the official synopsis:

"'Superman Unlimited' establishes a dangerous new status quo for the Man of Steel. After a Kryptonite asteroid showers the planet in Green K, suddenly Superman finds enemies like Intergang wielding weapons fueled by his greatest weakness. This will force Superman to establish new tech and new crimefighting tactics in order to respond to a deadly new age. Even as he does so, Clark Kent will face a transformed Daily Planet, after the newspaper merges with Morgan Edge's Galaxy Communications and becomes a global multimedia conglomerate."

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slott considers Superman to be the greatest superhero ever, a character he's been patiently waiting to provide stories for his whole life.

"Not just because of all the amazing powers he has, but because of who he is inside," Slott said in a statement. "Rafael Albuquerque and I are going to take him—and you—to places you’ll want to escape to every month. Millions of surprising ideas for Superman, Lois, the supporting cast, classic rogues, and all-new friends and foes too. If you’ve never read a Superman book, a DC book, or any comic book before—or if you've been a Superman fan your entire life—you couldn’t ask for a better place to take the leap and go all in than 'Superman Unlimited #1.'"

"Superman Unlimited" launches with a 10-page prelude story featured in DC All In's "2025 FCBD Special Edition #1" on May 3, 2025. "Superman Unlimited #1" arrives May 21, 2025, right before James Gunn's "Superman" hits multiplexes July 11, 2025.