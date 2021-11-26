Corel PaintShop Pro 2022 is $60 off this Black Friday for your astrophotography editing needs

Astrophotography beginners will adore this Black Friday software deal.

Corel Paintshop Pro 2022 is on sale right now at Amazon for $39.99. That's a 60% Black Friday deal off its usual price of $99.99, and probably won't be beat in 2021.

Our full Corel Paintshop Pro 2022 review will guide you through the features for this software, which we rated as perfect for beginners. We do recommend you snap it up quickly, but if you want to shop around we also rated the best astrophotography editing software that compares several products, including this one.

Black Friday discounts for astrophotography also include cameras, so make sure to check out the Black Friday camera deals as well as this Fujifilm X-T4 Black Friday deal. Our lenses for astrophotography recommendations will make sure your camera is equipped with the right gear. If you prefer to shoot with your phone, though, we also have a smartphone astrophotography guide for incredible image-taking.

If you're new to astrophotography, we'll get you aiming for that perfect shot. Start with our astrophotography for beginners and astrophotography time-lapse tips to get comfortable with the basics. More experienced imagers will enjoy our astrophotography camping guide to get the best images away from light pollution.

Corel Paintshop 2022 is perfect for astrophotography beginners, too. Its layer-based approach will be familiar to anyone who has used Adobe Photoshop, but it's more of a gentler approach than the other software. As a bonus, you receive raw image support and a small measure of AI (artificial intelligence) tools that are becoming more popular in imaging software.

While there no custom tools available for astrophotography, you can still use the app's tools and effects to enhance your astronomy work. One of our favorites is the noise reduction tool, which is handy in situations where you're pushing the camera ISO to its limit. It's also easy to keep the software updated with the Paintshop Pro store, which has free and paid-for downloads including scripts, plug-ins, brushes and applications.

Paintshop Pro 2022 includes three workspace options: Photography, Essentials, and Complete. We recommend that beginners stick with the Essentials workplace, which provides the basic tools you'll need to make your photos shine. Once you get more comfortable, switch into the Complete workspace to get full features and a more professional layout. (Photography is good for quick touch-ups on a touch-screen.)

At 60% off, the Corel Paintshop Pro 2022 Black Friday deal will disappear very quickly, so be sure to nab your copy before stock runs out.

