Grab the Celestron Travel Scope 70 for under $100

You can grab the Celestron Travel Scope 70 telescope for under $100 when you apply the coupon on Amazon, so if you're looking for a bargain telescope suitable for beginner astronomers, this could be it.

Applying the coupon means you save $15 (opens in new tab), which might not sound like a lot but it does take the total cost under $100. For that price, a telescope is a relatively low risk purchase given the quality on offer from Celestron models. This is a pretty good option for a budget stargazing experience, and if you want to check out more options, you should take a look at our best budget telescopes under $500 guide.

You can check out the specs in more depth below but in short, you get fully coated optics which allow for clear views of your targets, a 70mm aperture and a range of bonus accessories. At this price range, that makes it even better value for money, especially when you consider some of the best telescopes can retail for thousands. If you're in the market to bag a bargain then you should also check out our telescope deals, Celestron telescope and binoculars deals and best beginner telescopes guides.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Travel scope 70 Beginner Telescope With Accessories was $106.42 now $91.42 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $15 when you apply the coupon on this lightweight but accessory-packed telescope. It's ideal for beginners and it features a 70mm aperture, fully-coated glass optics, as well as two eyepieces, a full-height tripod, a travel bag and software download.

There's a lot to unpack with this telescope and crucially it's a lot of good things. Now that it's $15 off and under $100 (opens in new tab), it's even better value for money. Above all else, it features good-quality optics, which is just what you're looking for in a telescope. It comes with a 70mm objective lens diameter, so plenty of light passes through giving you brighter images. It also features fully-coated glass optics so you get clearer views of your night sky targets.

Aside from the quality of optics, this telescope includes a few bonus extras that will enhance your stargazing experience too. It comes with two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm) for low and high-power views. It also comes with a full-height tripod and a travel backpack - so you can take your telescope and accessories with you.

Lastly, a download of Starry Night software is also included. That means those without much stargazing experience can use their easy-to-use and setup telescope and tripod to look at and track night sky targets in the software's database. The fact that all of this is under $100 represents pretty good value, but you must apply the coupon to get the deal.

