Beginner astronomers save 24% on the Celestron PowerSeeker EQ telescope bundle

This high-performance telescope is for beginner astronomers who want to take the first step into exploring the cosmos, designed to give a balance of value for money, quality, features and power. Now you can save 24% thanks to Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab)'s price drop.

The Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ is not only incredibly easy to set up but also offers beginner astronomers everything they need for many successful nights of skywatching without having to buy add-ons elsewhere. You will be able to see crisp images of the moon, planets and deep-sky subjects such as nebulas, galaxies and star fields.

The last time we saw this telescope on offer it was offered at $179.99, but you can now, on Amazon Prime Day, pick it up for $151.09 (opens in new tab) .

It's not just the telescope you get here, it is the whole package you need to get going quickly. You will receive a sturdy German equatorial mount and a decent pre-assembled tripod (but we'd recommend upgrading with one of these best tripods for maximum enjoyment long term). You will also receive 2 eyepieces, 20mm and 4mm which work with the optical system to provide magnifications of 45x and 225x, as well as a 3x Barlow lens that will triple these figures. You'll also receive a 5x24 finderscope, star diagonal and Celestron's Starry Night Basic Edition astronomy software.

Other retailers like Walmart are still selling this exact model for a considerably higher amount of $240.88 (opens in new tab) so Amazon is being especially generous with this deal.

The Starry Night Basic Edition software will guide and help users manually navigate their telescope to find objects all around the night sky. Its database contains 10,000 objects and you can even print out sky maps for reference while out in the field to preserve your night vision. Three-dimensional images of stars, exoplanets and galaxies are also featured to help the skywatcher learn more about the objects that won't be visible through the scope for enhanced learning and discovery.

Known for their long-running telescope and binoculars production, we're big fans of Celestron here at Space.com. Designed to be taken anywhere the PowerSeeker 80EQ is, as most refractors are, lightweight and relatively compact — perfect for carrying to the ideal stargazing spot.

The optics are also fully coated to allow for lots of light transmission offering bright and crisp views.

