The affordable Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars are now even better value with 32% off the regular price

If you're looking to get into stargazing or birdwatching, the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars are an excellent option with an affordable price tag. They're now even better value in this deal that lops $79 off the usual price of $269.95. You can currently pick them up for $190.95 when you add the Amazon coupon found on the product page, but the offer expires on October 28th.

We gave these good-looking yet sturdy binos 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review, and they sit in our best binoculars guide as best for affordable stargazing.

Get the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars for $190.95 in this deal — don't forget to add the $20 coupon Amazon before purchase.

Celestron Nature 12x56: was $269.95 now $190.95 at Amazon US Save $79 on the top-rated Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars. The 12x magnification and 56mm objective lenses mean they're ideal for stargazing or birding. A rubberized body makes them robust and waterproof too. To get the full saving, add the $20 Amazon coupon before adding to your basket.

At just over a kilo in weight, and rubber-armored, these Celestron binoculars are perfect for outdoor, on-the-move use. They're fog-proof, and waterproof too, so there's no need to worry about getting them wet, and if you do have an issue, they are protected by Celestron's lifetime guarantee.

Included with the binoculars is a carry case, neck strap, lens caps, and a rain guard for the eyepiece. 16mm eye relief means these binoculars play well with spectacles and they're compact enough to stash in the glove compartment of your vehicle.

While there's no mount included, the Nature DX 12x56s are tripod-mountable (mount and tripod sold separately), which allows you to position the binoculars exactly where you want them during sky-watching sessions and saves your arms from tiring too.

Image 1 of 4 These compact and rugged binos are ideal for stargazing and observing nature. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) They come with a range of accessories that are of the quality we'd expect from Celestron. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The 56mm objective lenses with BaK-4 prisms allow a lot of light to pass through. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The lens caps have a snug fit so as not to get knocked off accidentally. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Key features: 12x magnification, 56mm objective lens diameter, 5.5-degree angular field of view, 16mm eye relief, 36.2 oz (1,028g) weight.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: These binos might have dipped from their usual $220 price to $193.98 for Prime Day, but this latest $190.95 offer beats that. The stated $269.95 Amazon price is higher than most, so you're actually saving around $20 in this deal compared to other retailers. It makes the Celestron Nature DX 12x56s even better value than usual though and is the best price we've found.

Price comparison: Amazon: $210.95 | B&H: $210.95 | Adorama: $210.95 | Walmart: $269.95

Reviews consensus: Comparable with our rating, these binoculars score 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Summarizing the reviews, users like the binoculars' quality and good value for money. The image quality is often highlighted, as is the high level of magnification.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You want a hardy pair of binos that can handle knocks and all-weather environments. They're also a great option for stargazing and are mountable on a tripod — though you'll need to buy the additional mount.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the sharpest images possible. Though the sharpness here is good for the relatively modest investment, better options are available if you're able to increase your budget. If so, consider the Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 binoculars.

For more options, check out our other guide to the best binoculars. You may also be interested in our other guides to the best cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.