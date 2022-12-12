Save $61.95 on this Celestron 70AZ telescope kit this holiday

Who doesn't want an out-of-this-world deal this holiday season? Well, you can get exactly that as the Celestron AstroMaster70AZ refractor telescope kit is over $60 off at Walmart.

The discount of over $60 (opens in new tab) is a pretty sizable saving, especially considering the already-low price point. As it's a telescope kit there's a range of accessories included to enhance your stargazing experience, adding to the value-for-money you pay. We like this telescope a lot, in fact, it features in our guide for the best budget telescopes under $500 and best telescopes for kids.

The holiday season is a great time for picking up telescope deals and you might even find some of the very best telescopes on the market reduced in price. It's also a great time to be picking up some great telescopes for beginners for less too, and the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor falls into that category.

(opens in new tab) Celestron AstroMaster 70 AZ Refractor Telescope: was $129.95, now $68 at Walmart (opens in new tab). Save $61.95 on a refractor telescope kit that offers plenty at a low price point. You can read our review of it to see what we think of it, in-depth. This scope features a 70mm aperture, a 900mm focal length and accessories including eyepieces (20mm and 10mm) and a finderscope as well as a tripod, a smartphone adapter, a panning handle and a free download of stargazing software to help you pinpoint your targets.

So we rate this telescope very highly, but why exactly is that? The money you save is one thing but what makes this telescope worth getting in its own right? Well, its 70mm aperture and 900mm focal length mean plenty of light passes through the scope so you get natural-looking views of the moon and planets, without the issue of false color.

It's ideal for those without much previous stargazing experience, largely due to its easy-to-use design. There are no complicated extras or technology to worry about and as it's a telescope kit, you do get useful accessories for your money. Two eyepieces to enhance your experience, a red dot finderscope, a sturdy steel tripod as well as a smartphone adapter, Bluetooth remote and a panning handle are included.

Grabbing over $60 off (opens in new tab) is a pretty good deal and considering you get the usual quality of build you'd expect from Celestron telescopes, clear views of the moon and other planets and there's a range of accessories on offer. The holidays are a great time to bag a bargain and Walmart is offering just that on this refractor telescope kit.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).