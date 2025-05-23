Venus, Saturn and the moon dazzle at dawn in 'romantic' photo from Chew Valley Lake (photo)

Astrophotographer Josh Dury captured a stunning celestial scene early Friday morning (May 23), as the planets Venus and Saturn aligned with the thin waning crescent moon above the still waters of Chew Valley Lake, Somerset, U.K.

The image was taken at 4 a.m. BST (11 p.m. EDT / 03:00 GMT) and showcases a fleeting "celestial triangle" that appeared just before sunrise.

"The planets Saturn, Venus and the waning crescent moon formed a beautiful cosmic display," Dury told Space.com in an email.

The moon, Venus and Saturn form a 'celestial triangle' above Chew Valley Lake, Somerset, U.K. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

This cosmic meetup unfolded in the quiet moments before dawn, with Venus shining brightly just below the moon and Saturn positioned higher in the sky. The peaceful lake and early morning mist offered the perfect foreground.

"For this scene, I had drawn attention to a simple, natural composition," Dury said. "Picture the scene at dawn break; rolling mist over the Great Lake, the sound of a distant cuckoo fills the air and water so still — it was like a mirror. All together, making for an overly romantic scene that lasted only for a matter of minutes before the light of dawn emerged."

Dury used a Sony A7S II camera with a Sigma 85mm F/1.4 Art lens mounted on a Benro Tortoise Tripod to capture the shot.

If you missed this early morning display, don't worry: You still have a chance to catch a similar view early Saturday (May 24), when the crescent moon shifts to Venus' left, with Saturn positioned higher to the right.

