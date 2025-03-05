'Once-in-a-lifetime' planetary parade photo captures 10 celestial bodies in a single shot

A rare grouping of 10 celestial bodies is captured in a stunning new photo taken during last weekend’s great planetary parade.

A tree in the center of the image with a starry sky and Earth in the foreground.
Seven planets, along with the sun and the moon, align across the sky above Earth's Mendip Hills in the U.K. An annotated version of the image can be found further down in the article. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

Astrophotographer Josh Dury took the photo you see above on Feb. 28, when seven planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — lined up on the same side of the sun. Dury photographed this rare cosmic event from the Mendip Hills, Somerset, U.K. The next time this s type of cosmic alignment should appear is the year 2040.

In addition to the seven planets, however, Dury's photo captures the moon and the sun from the vantage point of Earth, which lies in the foreground, for a total of 10 celestial bodies captured in one photograph.

"The moon [was] the big contender," Dury told Space.com in an email. "What made this photograph tricky was the inclusion of the sun, as well as Saturn and Neptune," which appear much more faint in the night sky given they are furthest from Earth.

"Some might say, they are not all visible at the same time — and you would be correct," Dury said. "These images were captured over a 2.5 hour window to document all 10."

Dury used an ultra-wide angle lens to photograph different overlapping sections or "panes" of the landscape, which were then combined to create this panoramic view of the planets, moon and sun arching above Earth. Dury then used a HDR blending technique to capture the wide range of light seen in the images taken over the 2.5 hour window.

Most of the seven planets have been visible in the night sky since January, with Mercury being the last planet to join the procession as it climbed to its highest point above the horizon. Using Mercury as a guide, Dury was able to gauge the relative positions of the other celestial bodies and took photos at multiple exposure levels to capture the light from both the brighter and dimmer planets.

An annotated version of the first image.

Annotated image of the seven planets, the sun and the moon aligned in the night sky above Earth in the foreground. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

"The relative positions of the sun, Mercury, the moon and Venus will again be slightly out of alignment," Dury explained. "This is due to the natural setting point of the sun on the horizon and planets’ visibility amongst its glare."

The photo also captures zodiacal light, which is a faint, white glow in the night sky that appears to extend from the sun. The clear night sky offered pristine views of sparkling stars and two bright galaxies, including the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) and Triangulum Galaxy (M33).

"After March 2, it is a downward retreat for Saturn as it approaches the sun," Dury told Space.com. "Making this 10 celestial body alignment a short-lived and potential once in a lifetime event; maybe even a world first dare I say it. I am so delighted the skies remained clear and to document this event from my homelands on the Mendips made it even more special."

Editor's Note: If you snapped an amazing planetary parade photo and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

