Test a Starfleet rifle in this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the 'Star Trek: Picard' Blu-ray

Season one of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Steelbook today (Oct. 6) and we're serving up a behind-the-scenes clip spotlighting the cool weapons and props created for the spinoff "Star Trek" series.

Fortified with all 10 chapters from Picard's debut season, plus the "Star Trek: Short Treks" episode "Children of Mars," both home video collections are loaded with special features and bonus materials illuminating Jean-Luc Picard's rousing return to the "Star Trek" universe.

Check out our exclusive clip from the "Picard Props" featurette, as Prop Master Jeffrey Lombardi discusses the joy of making guns and weapons for "Picard" and demonstrates the bells and whistles of a sleek 2399 Starfleet Federation Rifle.

Here's the full roster of extra goodies included in "Star Trek: Picard" on Blu-ray/DVD, which comes courtesy of CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.

"Star Trek: PIcard Season One" warps onto Blu-ray, DVD and Steelbook on Oct. 6, 2020. (Image credit: CBS All Access)

10 Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes

Make It So – The co-creators and Patrick Stewart discuss bringing the iconic character back to the screen, including what was compelling enough to warrant it and the obstacles they had to overcome to make it so.

Commentary: Episode 101: Remembrance – Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Michael Chabon, supervising producer Kirsten Beyer, and director Hanelle M. Culpepper provide commentary about Episode 1 of "Star

Trek: Picard."

The Motley Crew – Working outside of Starfleet, Picard gathers his crew from across the galaxy. This special feature takes a look at the actors and characters who will travel aboard the La Sirena.

(Image credit: CBS All Access)

Aliens Alive: The xBs – A look inside the creative process behind the xBs of "Star

Trek: Picard," alongside Lead Creature Designer Neville Page, Vincent Van Dyke and his prosthetics studio team, and Make-Up and Prosthetics Department Head James MacKinnon about the process from start to stage.

Picard Props – Property Master Jeffrey Lombardi takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season 1 of "Star Trek: Picard."

Set Me Up – Production Designer Todd Cherniawsky serves as the tour guide for the main stages of "Star Trek: Picard," including the La Sirena, Picard's study, and the Borg Cube. Cherniawsky, Supervising Art Director Iain McFadyen, and Set Decorator Lisa Alkofer also discuss the various designs for the show.

Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars – Twelve-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever.

Besides deleted scenes and a blooper reel, other bonus materials added for the Blu-ray include commentary for "Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars," with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-writers Jenny Lumet and Kirsten Beyer.

"Star Trek: Picard Season One" beams into stores on Oct. 6.

