These ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses are currently 40% off

We're less than one month away from the next total solar eclipse and you can save 40% on a five-pack of Kesseph solar glasses, which will arrive in time for the event.

Save 40% on a five-pack of Kesseph solar glasses when you get them from Amazon today.

The ISO 12312-2:2015 certification means you can safely view the total solar eclipse, on April 8. The American Astronomical Society (AAS) also approves the manufacturer in their list of suppliers of safe solar viewers and filters. While relying on the quality of the glasses you're getting, you'll also be able to enjoy the massive solar event with close ones as for your money you get a five-pack of glasses and not just one. We think this is a deal worth considering if you want to view the solar eclipse as these glasses now come in at under $10 with the discount.

Want to see more solar eclipse glasses and get the full facts about them? Check out our solar eclipse glasses guide.

If you want to check out other top equipment and discounts ahead of the solar eclipse, or just for viewing the cosmos, take a look at our guides for the best solar viewing kit, best telescopes and telescope deals.

Kesspeh Solar Glasses (five-pack) was $14.99 now $8.99 on Amazon. Save 40% on a five-pack of glasses which means you can safely view the total solar eclipse on April 8. The AAS endorses the manufacturer and the glasses meet ISO 12312-2:2015 standards. The glasses will arrive in time for the event and are an affordable viewing option, costing less than $10.

We must stress that you never stare at the sun directly without sufficient solar protection. Direct solar observation without proper protection can cause long-term, serious damage to your eyes and eyesight. That's why using filters or glasses that are ISO 12312-2:2015-certified only and from a manufacturer approved by the AAS is important.

These solar glasses are made of cardboard and feature crease lines on both sides for a universal fit, regardless of age and face shape. The lens is scratch-resistant so, minor damage can be avoided and safety is ensured. You also get a smartphone filter included, in case you want to take safe pictures of the sun or the eclipse.

During the solar eclipse, the moon will block out the light emitted from the sun for a short period, known as 'totality'. We've highlighted the path of totality as the total eclipse will be visible in full in certain parts of North America and Canada next month.

Key Specs: ISO12312-2:2015 certified, scratch-resistant lens, the manufacturer is AAS approved, 40% discount and when you order, it will arrive in time for the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Consensus: We like this deal as it means you get a five-pack of safe solar glasses for under $10 and as it meets ISO 12312-2:2015 standards and the manufacturer has AAS approval, safety is assured.

Buy if: You want to view the total solar eclipse safely without breaking the bank.

Don't buy if: You only want one pair of glasses or you want specialist equipment like binoculars or a telescope.

Check out our deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.