This Star Wars themed camera from Polaroid is 27% off for Cyber Monday

Polaroid's Now i-Type Camera has had a Mandalorian style spruce up. It now features a fancy new Star Wars theme to go alongside all of its useful abilities. Thanks to the Cyber Monday sales, it's also 38% off at Amazon right now, bringing it down to just $101.90 – a saving of $38.09.

There are plenty of great Cyber Monday Star Wars deals this year, but this has got to be one of our favorites, simply because the camera is a lot of fun to use. It's a point-and-shoot analog instant camera so all you need to do is, well, point-and-shoot. From there, the Polaroid does all the hard work for you, printing out the results quickly.

$101.90 at Amazon Polaroid Now i-Type Camera - Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition: $139.99 $101.90 at Amazon The Polaroid Now i-Type Camera has charming references to The Mandalorian scattered around it while also being a very useful point-and-click camera. It's ideal for all the family making it quick and easy to take photos as well as print them out.



Better than the Polaroid camera you grew up with, it has autofocus so it can capture moments much more clearly with sharp and vivid colors. It's also possible to use a double exposure mode to frame two moments in one. Other features include an accurate flash and the option to set a timer so you can take an old-fashioned selfie.

It's ideally suited to kids learning to take photos for the first time (but it also works just as well for adults messing around). An accurate flash means you can even take photos in dim lighting conditions. There are several simple to use modes packed into the cameras, so it's great for teaching your kids how to take photos properly for the first time, all without you worrying about them handling expensive equipment.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

The camera is even more fun thanks to its 'The Mandalorian' theme. Each pack comes with 8 instant photographs that bring characters from the series to life, which you'll be able to see framing your shot when you snap and print your photos. The model itself also features logos from the show - and it only takes around 10-15 minutes to develop color photos, so you can soon see how great your snaps look.

The focus here is squarely on fun. While you could use your smartphone to take more complex images, the idea behind the Polaroid Now i-Type Camera is that you can take far more frivolous images while you go about your day or while on vacation. Once you've done, you've got some fun retro images to keep forever too!

Be sure to check out Space.com's Cyber Monday Space deals, as well as a great deal on a Baby Yoda themed Amazon Echo Dot.