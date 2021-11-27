Amazon’s Baby Yoda Echo Dot Smart Speaker is 32% off for Cyber Monday!

Amazon's 4th generation Echo Dot Smart Speaker got a "Star Wars" style upgrade with a new Amazon-exclusive stand that looks like Grogu (or "Baby Yoda) from "The Mandalorian."

The Baby Grogu smart speaker is now just $56.94 on Amazon, 32% off its normal price.

The newest Echo Dot, which includes a cock, is Amazon’s best-selling Alexa smart speaker and offers impressive sound clarity and booming bass, now with an awesome, geeky style upgrade! Having The Child in your home will keep you dreaming about the third season of Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian, coming in 2022. The smart speaker is available in either Twilight Blue or Glacier White.

(A quick word of caution, this Grogu stand is not compatible with older Echo Dot models.)

This smart speaker is ideal for a work office, bedroom nightstand, kitchen counter, collectibles cave or even a garage workshop. The time of day, alarms and timers are all visible on the speaker's large LED display. Tapping the top of the device allows you to snooze an alarm for lazy Sunday mornings when rising early just isn’t on the agenda.

Amazon’s bundle deal, which includes the speaker as well as the Grogu-themed stand, is offered with either a Glacier White or Twilight Blue spherical surface. Voice-activated Alexa is fully functional and ready to make Echo-network phone calls, play your favorite tunes, check theater schedules, announce the news and sports scores, forecast weather changes, grab recipes or settle trivia contest queries. The brightness of the display can be adjusted from a 1-10 range or simply set to auto adjust. The device can also be turned off completely by using the voice command.

