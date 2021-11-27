Early Cyber Monday Star Wars deal saves $33 on lightsabers today

Practice your Jedi mind tricks with these early Cyber Monday Star Wars deals, focused on lightsabers. The Star Wars Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber is on sale right now at Amazon for $166. Also, the JVMU Lightsaber Rechargeable Cosplay RGB is available right now at Amazon for $68.00, as long as you use a 15% coupon at checkout. New Prime members will also receive a $16 discount.

Speaking of lightsabers, you can pick up the Lego Star Wars Attack of the Clones Yoda (weapon included) at a discount. You'll also find plenty of these weapons in the Cyber Monday Star Wars Mandalorian deals at Walmart.

199.99 Star Wars The Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber: 199.99 $166.78 at Amazon

This is a sequel movie-authentic lightsaber familiar to fans of that great snow battle in Star Wars The Force Awakens. Emulate the Dark Side of the Force with Kylo Ren's epic weapon, which took on Rey.

$79.99 JVMU Lightsaber Rechargeable Cosplay RGB Lightsaber: $79.99 $60.99 at Amazon (with coupon)

Click the Amazon coupon option at checkout to get a discount on this Star Wars lightsaber, which comes with two weapons you can attach together for an extra-imposing experience. New Prime members can save an additional $16.

It's a great time to be a Star Wars movie fan, as a new spinoff is coming to Disney Plus very soon. The Book of Boba Fett will arrive Dec. 29 and complement its more famous bounty-hunting series, The Mandalorian.

The Force is strong with Star Wars deals this November, too, and we've rounded up dozens of them for your consideration: a Cyber Monday Star Wars gifts and deal page, Cyber Monday Space deals for more general sci-fi stuff, and Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars discounts.

Lightsabers will be in high demand from fans old and new, as these Jedi tools are popular in every franchise: the prequel series, the original series, the sequel series, The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian and more.

These lightsabers have an authentic look and feel to them that will echo your experiences from Star Wars, no matter what franchise you enjoy. The Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX uses the T-shaped lightsaber familiar to fans of the sequel series, while those who want a more classic look will enjoy the the JVMU Lightsaber Rechargeable Cosplay RGB.

The Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber includes a stand, three blades and sounds that will recreate that great snow battle of The Force Awakens, along with other sequel films. As for the two JVMU RGB lightsabers, not only is it full of sounds from the Star Wars universe, but you also have the choice of using them one at a time or creating an extra-long weapon by attaching them together.

The next time you're hyperdriving to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, make sure you have one of these Cyber Monday Star Wars lightsaber deals in hand. You don't want to be caught unprepared at your destination, especially if you're dealing with Jabba the Hutt or Mando himself.