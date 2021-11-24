Nab these Lego 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' sets on great Black Friday deals at Walmart

Padawans to the "Star Wars" universe will really enjoy these Lego discount deals for kids.

The Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine set is on sale right now at Walmart for $23.99. You can also nab the Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike Building Kit on sale right now at Walmart for $12.

These toys are small enough to be stocking stuffers and come at a very affordable price, allowing you to stock up ahead of the holiday season. Your young "Star Wars" fans will enjoy the chance to explore the world of "The Mandalorian," which has featured in two hit seasons on Disney Plus.

While Lego does have a number of sets for adults and older kids, these sets are designed for the younger set with fewer pieces and complications. Just make sure to keep the pieces away from kids under age 3, and be prepared to step if they need some help with assembly.

$29.99 $23.99 at Walmart This 276-piece set includes the characters you love from "The Mandalorian," including Baby Yoda (Grogu.) The buildings and vehicles will let you go on a desert adventure on Tatooine, the world in which Luke Skywalker grew up.



$14.99 $12.99 at Walmart This 102-piece set is perfect for kids aged 6 and up. For a discount price, you'll get four Lego Star Wars Mandalorian warrior minifigures and stud-shooting blasters. You will also get a buildable defense fort and a Mandalorian speeder bike.

Printed instructions are heavy on the visuals, and if you like you can use the free Lego Life app (available on most major phones) to help you with the build. Once finished, the set is roughly 1x3x2 inches (4x8x6 centimeters), and Lego says you can even slip it into your child's backpack so they can play at another location.

The other set is the Lego Star Wars Trouble on Tatooine set with vehicles, structures and minifigures. This is a 276-piece set meant for kids age 7 and older. You'll get The Mandalorian himself, as well as a Tusken Raider, to go on desert adventures on the famous planet where Luke Skywalker himself came from. Happily, this set does include a Lego figure of Baby Yoda (the Child or Grogu), one of the most famous characters of the two-season Disney Plus series.

The set includes Mando's speeder bike, along with the requisite minifigure seat and a saddlebag in which the Child can hide. You'll also get a few weapons and a set of instructions, based on visuals. You can also use the Lego Life app for extra guidance. The finished set is 1.5x5x1.5 inches (3x13x3 cm).

Deals on Lego Star Wars, especially in the deep discount area, always go quickly on Black Friday. So be sure to pick up these sets for the kids before they leave. It is The Way, after all.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday space deals, or our guide to the Best Lego Star Wars deals.