You may not like Amazon Prime Day, but this Nikon Z6 II camera deal is hard to resist!

You can save $300 on the Nikon Z6 II at Amazon for Prime Day for your skywatching and astrophotography needs.

If you're looking for great camera deals, we've found the Nikon Z6 II discounted at two retailers — Amazon and Walmart. Now, it is $100 cheaper at Walmart, but it's from a third-party seller, so do be careful if you choose to go down that route to save more money (and check out their reviews first). That said, the Amazon price of $1,696.95 is still a great deal for this fantastic intermediate camera.

We reviewed the Nikon Z6 II last year and were impressed by its performance and low-light capabilities, so much so that we've placed it in three of our buying guides — best cameras, best cameras for astrophotography and best mirrorless cameras. There are only minor improvements over the Z6, its predecessor, and initially, we didn't think it made sense to upgrade from the Z6 to the Z6II, but now that you can save $300 off the price of the Z6 II, we think this makes the upgrades more worthwhile.

Nikon Z6 II was $1996.95 now $1,696.95 at Amazon. Save $300 on the Nikon Z6 II at Amazon — this impressive intermediate camera captures 24.5MP still images and 4K video recording, plus can shoot a whopping 15 minutes for long exposures — great news for astrophotographers!



So, why is the Nikon Z6 II worth buying? In this package you get a 24.5MP full frame mirrorless camera with 2 memory card slots, an ISO range of 100-51,000 (expanded 50-204,800), 4K video shooting and up to 14FPS burst shooting for stills. It's not got the best, most advanced specs in the world, but for that, you're looking at a few thousand more bucks — so for what it is, we think it's a good price. For the astrophotographers amongst you, you'll love the fact that it can shoot up to 900 seconds for long exposures — that's 15 minutes!

The customer reviews speak for themselves, too, it has 89% 5-star ratings on Amazon. Our only complaint is that there are a lot of competitors, many of which are better priced.

Don't forget, if you want to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2023, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

With the ability to shoot exposures for up to 15 minutes in one go, the Nikon Z6 II is a handy camera for astrophotography. (Image credit: Jacob Little)

Key Specs: The Nikon Z6 II is a mirrorless full-frame camera aimed at intermediate users, with a 24.5MP sensor (not the best but certainly good enough), 4K video, good weather sealing and compatible with the Z-mount lens lineup.

Consensus: We gave it 4 / 5 stars in our review, and we think that it would make a great shooting partner for many different disciplines.

Buy if: If you plan to shoot multiple photographic styles, or want to use it as a second camera as a professional, you can't go wrong.

Don't buy if: You are a professional making money from photography, you're likely going to be wanting something with a bit more oomph.

Alternative models: The obvious contender for the Z6 II is the Canon EOS R6, albeit with less megapixels (not that you'd be able to tell). It has similar specs, it just depends on which system you prefer and are already bought into. The R6 is also discounted in the Prime Day sales. For Sony shooters, the cult favorite A7iii would also be a solid choice — and you can save $500 on it in the Prime Day deals.