This special edition Celestron telescope is just $51.74 in the Cyber Monday sales

This is one of the best Cyber Monday telescope deals we’ve spotted this year, as the inexpensive Celestron Signature Series Moon model has been reduced to just $51.74 on Amazon. Usually priced at $59.95, the model is aimed at little ones who need a grab-and-go scope that doesn’t require too much set-up.

There haven't been many headline-grabbing Cyber Monday telescope deals this year, so this is a stand-out discount from Celestron — and it's especially noteworthy as we rate this model as one of the best telescopes for kids. This tabletop instrument is actually identical to the popular First Scope 76 model, with the addition of some striking Moon artwork that comes courtesy of lunar photographer Robert Reeves.

| Now $51.74 FirstScope Signature Series Moon by Robert Reeves | Was $59.95 | Now $51.74

This incredibly simple telescope is perfect for kids who don’t want to spend too much time on set-up. Reduced by $8.21, it’s a really affordable way to introduce little ones to astronomy and stargazing.

The model offers a wide field of view, which makes it well-suited to spotting star clusters. When we tested it out, we were also able to make out craters on the moon and got a fair sight of the Pleiades (Messier 45). For this price, you shouldn’t expect perfectly crystal clear views of night sky targets, but it still provides a pleasing entrance point to young astronomers.

More importantly, the telescope is very portable and robust, so it can withstand being transported for camping. It also comes ready to use out of the box, so there’s no fussing around with tripods — although you will need to find a steady surface to place it on.

If you need more advice on what to look out for when buying your first telescope, have a look through our guides on the best telescopes and the best telescopes for beginners. But if you're buying for someone who's very young, you can't go wrong with this special edition scope – especially as the price is currently just $51.74.

