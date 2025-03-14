These Funko Pop! Star Wars figures are highly collectable and have a big discount at Walmart and Best Buy

If you're a fan of Star Wars (who isn't?) and you love a good deal or are looking for a cost-effective gift, these Funko Pop! figures of Young Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi could be just what you're looking for.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Young Luke Skywalker — now $4.99 (nearly 60% off) at Best Buy.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi — now $5.39 (over 50% off) at Walmart.

Stream "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and other Star Wars content for just $2.99 a month — Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle is currently 72% off.

When it comes to Star Wars gifts, it's easy to think of the best lightsabers, or the best Lego Star Wars sets or even Lego Star Wars deals. But, Funko Pop! offers a fantastic, officially licensed and affordable way into the world of Star Wars gifts. These two are two of the most iconic characters in the franchise's history: Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. These figures are modelled off the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" TV series, which is set just after "Revenge of the Sith" and sees Luke as a child, holding a T-16 figure.

Image 1 of 2 A small figurine in a box shows a man with a light brown beard, moustache, and long hair who looks very serious. The box reads "Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi." (Image credit: Funko Pop!) (Image credit: Funko Pop!)

Funko Pop! manufactures officially licensed and limited pop culture collectables, and is renowned for its vinyl figurines and bobbleheads. Founded in 1998, Funko was originally conceived as just a small project to create various low-tech, nostalgia-themed toys, but has grown into a well-known worldwide company producing highly collectable items from major movie franchises and sports.

Of course, Star Wars is probably the biggest movie franchise of all time and Funko Pop! has a huge range of Star Wars figures available — with all your best Star Wars Movie characters getting the bobblehead transformation. Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are two of the most iconic, and their two bobblehead figures have brilliant discounts right now at Walmart and Best Buy.

If you want to stream "Obi-Wan Kenobi" or any Star Wars content, you'll need a Disney Plus subscription. Fortunately, they have a rare deal on at the moment: Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for four months for just $2.99 a month.

Key Specs: 2.36 x 2.17 x 4.49 inches 13.9 inches. Star Wars display stand included. Model numbers: 67585 Luke Skywalker, 64558 Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: Both these highlighted Funko Pop! Star Wars figurines have been in demand since release. The price has been fairly stable since launch at around $12.99 and the current offers are the best prices we've seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $12.18

Review consensus: We've yet to review the Funko Pop! Star Wars figurines, but if their Amazon reviews are a guide, they are very popular with the Obi-Wan Kenobi version having over 1,300 reviews and an average 4.9 stars out of 5. So these are highly sought after.

Buy if: You're a Funko Pop! collector, a fan of Star Wars, or Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Don't buy if: You're not a Funko Pop! collector, we'd suggest checking out some of the best Lego Star Wars sets as an alternative.

