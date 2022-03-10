First look at photos from Disney Plus's Obi-Wan Kenobi

The first-look photos of Disney Plus's hotly anticipated TV show, Obi Wan Kenobi have surfaced and it's only adding to the excitement.

The images come via Entertainment Weekly and they - as well as the official teaser trailer - give us a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming series about the iconic Jedi Master. We get a look at Ewan McGregor reviving his role as Obi-Wan, Reva, the villain of the series and even a familiar face playing Uncle Owen.

The TV show is available to stream on Disney Plus from May 25, but if that cant come quickly enough we have plenty of Star Wars content to whet your appetite. Be sure to check out our in-depth guides to the best Star Wars gifts and deals, best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars deals.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: LUCASFILM LTD/Entertainment Weekly) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: LUCASFILM LTD/Entertainment Weekly) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: LUCASFILM LTD/Entertainment Weekly) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: LUCASFILM LTD/Entertainment Weekly) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: LUCASFILM LTD/Entertainment Weekly) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: LUCASFILM LTD/Entertainment Weekly) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: LUCASFILM LTD/Entertainment Weekly)

Ewan McGregor isn't the only actor who is reprising a previous role for this six-part series. Hayden Christensen will feature as Darth Vader as well as Joel Edgerton playing the role of Uncle Owen (as seen in the gallery above).

What we do know is the series centers around Obi-Wan and is set shortly after the 2005 movie "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith". Outside of that though, the plot of the series remains unclear, which only adds to the excitement for it's release. It's possible some of the plot will feature around Obi-Wan looking over Luke Skywalker while on the planet of Tatooine, but that's what we can gather from the trailer.

May 25th represents a special date for Star Wars fans (no, not the classic May 4th Star Wars day) as it will be 45 years to the day since "Star Wars: A New Hope" premiered in theaters, and consequently started a global phenomenon and one of, if not the biggest franchise in cinematic history.

If you're looking for more Star Wars content, we've got our guide to the Star Wars movies, ranked worst to best - the prequels don't do too well on this list, but through no fault of Ewan McGregor's. His Obi Wan was the highlight of those three movies. There's also our guide to the Star Wars movies in chronological order, if you want to get caught up on your Star Wars timeline before diving into Obi Wan.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.