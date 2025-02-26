From a galaxy far, far away to your home, this intricate and impressive-looking Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon has to be one of the best Lego Star Wars sets any fan of the franchise could want.

Mostly aimed at more skilled builders and collectors, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75375) set looks great as a display item. The 921-piece model comes loaded with recognizable details like the legendary cockpit, satellite dish and blaster cannons of the Falcon.

Save 13% on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set — was $84.99 , now $73.71 at Amazon.

This Millennium Falcon build-and-display model is a detailed recreation of the most iconic starship in the Star Wars universe. If you've been mulling over buying one, now is a great time as this rarely discounted Lego set is currently almost at its lowest price ever.

If you have an unlimited budget, there's also the ultimate Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon build — the Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set, priced at a whopping $849 at Amazon.

What's not to love about the Millennium Falcon? The legendary starship declared a "piece of junk" by an unimpressed Luke Skywalker first appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977.

We first see the Falcon piloted by Han Solo and his partner, Chewbacca, when Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, C3PO and R2-D2 escape from the Mos Eisley spaceport, as the Empire's feared Stormtroopers hunt for the two droids carrying vital Death Star plans.

The Falcon is seen in some of the most famous scenes from the Star Wars franchise and this Lego set will spark memories of those classic moments as you build this mid-scale recreation. You can enhance the experience with the Lego Builder app, where you can zoom in and rotate your builds on screen in 3D, track your progress and save all your sets in one place.

Image 1 of 3 This Lego Millennium Falcon set also comes with a nicely detail display stand. (Image credit: Future) The Falcon's cockpit is sadly missing Han and Chewy figures. (Image credit: Future) For lower priced Lego set, the Millennium Falcon has an array of pleasing details. (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: 10.31 Inches (H) x 11.1 Inches (W) x 4.65 Inches (D). Total number of Lego pieces — 921. The model comes with an information plaque and stand, and a Lego Star Wars 25th-anniversary brick. Unfortunately, there are no Han Solo or Chewbacca minifigures.

Product launched: March 2024.

Price history: As one of the most popular Star Wars Lego sets available, the price of this Millennium Falcon set has held steady on Amazon since its release. Retail rivals, Target and Walmart are slightly pricier than Amazon's $73.71 price, which is the lowest we've seen. Lego is still selling the model at its full MRSP.

Price comparison: Target: $73.99 | Walmart: $78.49 | Lego: $84.99

Review consensus: This set has been well received by fans across the internet and reviewers on Amazon. In our review, we called this set one of our favorite recreations of the Millennium Falcon to date. It's budget-friendly but instantly recognizable as the most iconic ship in the Star Wars galaxy. It packs in a lot of detail and is an enjoyable set to build.

Buy if: You're a Lego collector, a fan of Star Wars or you want an eye-catching detailed Millennium Falcon set.

Don't buy if: You have an unlimited budget and want the best Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set available. You might want to consider the mega-costly Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon set.

For more buying advice that's strong with the Force, see our best Lego Star Wars sets, and Lego Star Wars deals.