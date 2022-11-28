Spy this great gift! Save 35% on Celestron SkyMaster 25X70 Binoculars for Cyber Monday

Gaze at the stars at a deep discount this Cyber Monday.

The Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 binoculars are a stunning 35% this Cyber Monday and available for just $84.82 at Amazon (opens in new tab). But you will have to act fast as the deal expires today (Nov. 28).

What we like about these binoculars are their sheer durability from one of the most trusted brands in astronomy. They have multi-coated optics and a decent objective lens that will take in as much light as feasible, which is great for looking at faint objects like galaxies. You'll also get incredible close-up views of the moon and some of the planets.

(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 Binoculars $129.95 now $84.82 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save over $45 on a pair of binoculars that offer multi-coated optics and a good-sized objective lens to make the most of the light conditions. They're also durable in design so you'll be able to use these binoculars for years to come.

The Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 binoculars (opens in new tab) include 25x magnification and great 70mm objective lenses, which can scout out faraway objects also on land; birdwatchers and nature viewers will enjoy the view with the sharp prism lenses.

We highly recommend investing in a tripod if you're observing for long periods, so do take advantage of the built-in tripod adapter. Check out our best tripods if you need some advice, as any of these will fit in easily with the adapter.

A carrying case (included) will keep your binoculars safe in between viewing sessions, and they should be somewhat weather-resistant thanks to a water-resistant exterior that can keep a little bit of rain, moisture or snow at bay.

